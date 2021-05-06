Logo
Element Wealth, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Element Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Valero Energy Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Element Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Element Wealth, LLC owns 153 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Element Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/element+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Element Wealth, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,731 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 107,904 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.12%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 65,380 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.22%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 101,203 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.16%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 28,237 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.11%
New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $80.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: (MBG)

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 94.16%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 101,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.11%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 28,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 168.79%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 101,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 57.13%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $72.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 160.61%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT)

Element Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Sold Out: Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc (FRA)

Element Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $11.96 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $12.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Element Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Element Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Element Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Element Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Element Wealth, LLC keeps buying
