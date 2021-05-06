Element Wealth, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

New Purchases: VLO, CSCO, MMM, SPDW, SPYV, MBG, IGIB, IGOV, SPYG, IEI, SCHH, XT, FUTY,

Investment company Element Wealth, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Valero Energy Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Element Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Element Wealth, LLC owns 153 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 24,731 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 107,904 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.12% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 65,380 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.22% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 101,203 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.16% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 28,237 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.11%

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $80.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,554 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,425 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $201.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,111 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.64 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $35.96. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Element Wealth, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 94.16%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 101,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 79.11%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 28,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 168.79%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 101,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 57.13%. The purchase prices were between $60.97 and $69.37, with an estimated average price of $65.31. The stock is now traded at around $72.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Element Wealth, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 160.61%. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $104, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Element Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $12.62, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Element Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Floating Rate Inc Stra Fd Inc. The sale prices were between $11.96 and $13.09, with an estimated average price of $12.77.