Briaud Financial Planning, Inc Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Zoetis Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Briaud Financial Planning, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Zoetis Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Briaud Financial Planning, Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/briaud+financial+planning%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Briaud Financial Planning, Inc
  1. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 520,056 shares, 61.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 292066.29%
  2. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 421,001 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1107797.37%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 144,401 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.11%
  4. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 248,453 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1380194.44%
  5. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 55,998 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93230.00%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 292066.29%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 61.39%. The holding were 520,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1107797.37%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.25%. The holding were 421,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.11%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 144,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 1380194.44%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 248,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 93230.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 55,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12832.28%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 20,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of Briaud Financial Planning, Inc. Also check out:

