Briaud Financial Planning, Inc Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Zoetis Inc

Investment company Briaud Financial Planning, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Zoetis Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Briaud Financial Planning, Inc owns 21 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 520,056 shares, 61.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 292066.29% The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 421,001 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1107797.37% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 144,401 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.11% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 248,453 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1380194.44% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 55,998 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93230.00%

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 292066.29%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 61.39%. The holding were 520,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1107797.37%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.25%. The holding were 421,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.11%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 144,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 1380194.44%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 248,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 93230.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 55,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12832.28%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 20,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.

Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.