Briaud Financial Planning, Inc Buys SPDR Gold Shares ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Zoetis Inc

- New Purchases: VTI, OIH, PPLT,
- Added Positions: GLD, XLE, BSV, IAU, VXUS, TLT, IVV, APD, AAPL, ABBV, MSFT, JNJ,
- Reduced Positions: XOM,
- Sold Out: SHW, VOO, ZTS,
For the details of Briaud Financial Planning, Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/briaud+financial+planning%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 520,056 shares, 61.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 292066.29%
- The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) - 421,001 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1107797.37%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 144,401 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.11%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 248,453 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1380194.44%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 55,998 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93230.00%
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,946 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $204.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 292066.29%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 61.39%. The holding were 520,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1107797.37%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.25%. The holding were 421,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 52.11%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 144,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 1380194.44%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 248,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 93230.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 55,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12832.28%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 20,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Briaud Financial Planning, Inc sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.
