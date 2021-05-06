Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Commercial Metals Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, Sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: SGOL, CMC, QCOM, ASHR, ALL, SBUX, FXI, UPS, DOW, VRTX, FIXD, BA, AMD, CI, CTVA, WFC, OR, OVID, ET, CLSD, HSTO, AZRX, AHT,

Providence, RI, based Investment company Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Commercial Metals Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, Qualcomm Inc, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. owns 178 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 230,914 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.92% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 77,698 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,998 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 170,775 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,975 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 430,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $31.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 16,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS by 51.83%. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $21.02, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 135,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 79.82%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 44.48%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Zynex Inc. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $21.71, with an estimated average price of $16.83.