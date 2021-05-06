Logo
Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. Buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Commercial Metals Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, Sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Providence, RI, based Investment company Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF, Commercial Metals Co, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, Qualcomm Inc, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Wells Fargo, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. owns 178 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newman+dignan+%26+sheerar%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc.
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 230,914 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 89.92%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 77,698 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,998 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
  4. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 170,775 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 33,975 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $17.23. The stock is now traded at around $17.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 430,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $31.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 16,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 18,677 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $103.21 and $117.27, with an estimated average price of $110.1. The stock is now traded at around $127.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,576 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS (TIPX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS by 51.83%. The purchase prices were between $20.64 and $21.02, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 135,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 79.82%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $132.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 44.48%. The purchase prices were between $61.66 and $76.09, with an estimated average price of $69.06. The stock is now traded at around $88.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 32.02%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1376.5 and $1515, with an estimated average price of $1428.56.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37.

Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.

Sold Out: Zynex Inc (ZYXI)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar, Inc. sold out a holding in Zynex Inc. The sale prices were between $13.51 and $21.71, with an estimated average price of $16.83.



