Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Seagen Inc, Clorox Co, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Seagen Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Kimberly-Clark Corp

- New Purchases: SGEN, CLX, TLRY, TLRY, TPIC, BIV, FTA, FTC, FXO, BNDX, FBT, FDN, FTCS, FVD, FXD, XLV, FXR, FXZ, GLD, IEF, IYR, QTEC, RSP, XLP, XLU, AXP, MKC, BBY, CBRE, CDNS, CHKP, CTAS, KO, DHI, DHR, HSY, INTU, AGG, VTRS, NVO, ODFL, ROP, TROW, WRB, WMT, VRSK, CHTR,
- Added Positions: QCOM, SCHP, TLT, VTEB, BA, VIG, AMD, HD, TFI, NKE, COST, SHOP, SPLK, LMT, VCIT, ERIC, TMUS, UNH, WY, V, TSM, BABA, PFE, PYPL, ROKU, VHT, GRMN, PEP, CSCO, MRK, AZN, JCI, VXUS, T, SPY, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, VEA, VTIP, DISCA, GILD, ABBV, MO, FPE, SBUX, SCHO,
- Sold Out: SGT, MMP, KMB, MPLX, COP, O, VIA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,321 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,398 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,109 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 115,364 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 213,476 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $135.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 7,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $184.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 92 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 3306.63%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1120.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69.Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)
Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.
