Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Seagen Inc, Clorox Co, Qualcomm Inc, Sells Seagen Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Kimberly-Clark Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Seagen Inc, Clorox Co, Qualcomm Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Tilray Inc, sells Seagen Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Kimberly-Clark Corp, MPLX LP, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 158 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moser+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 97,321 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,398 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,109 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 115,364 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  5. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 213,476 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.21. The stock is now traded at around $135.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 7,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Clorox Co (CLX)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39. The stock is now traded at around $184.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TPI Composites Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.68 and $78.74, with an estimated average price of $60.45. The stock is now traded at around $48.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 92 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 3306.63%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 6,166 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.68%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.34, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 29.35%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 60.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1120.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72.

Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $21.97 and $26.36, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

Sold Out: Realty Income Corp (O)

Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Moser Wealth Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider