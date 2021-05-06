McNamara Financial Services, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Sells Kopin Corp

New Purchases: AGGY, RWO, PXF, SUB, TRST,

AGGY, RWO, PXF, SUB, TRST, Added Positions: TOTL, SPAB, SPDW, BIL, MUB, VB, SUSA, VTV, SHYG, TIP, VUG, BSV, EBND, IEFA, NUEM, VNQ,

TOTL, SPAB, SPDW, BIL, MUB, VB, SUSA, VTV, SHYG, TIP, VUG, BSV, EBND, IEFA, NUEM, VNQ, Reduced Positions: IVV, SPSM, SPEM, VIG, DEM, VWO, VEA, VBK, VBR, VOT, PRF, IWF, VOE, VTEB, IEMG, XOM, VYM, IWN, IWD, IWB, DWM, PG,

IVV, SPSM, SPEM, VIG, DEM, VWO, VEA, VBK, VBR, VOT, PRF, IWF, VOE, VTEB, IEMG, XOM, VYM, IWN, IWD, IWB, DWM, PG, Sold Out: KOPN,

Marshfield, MA, based Investment company McNamara Financial Services, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Kopin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McNamara Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, McNamara Financial Services, Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McNamara Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcnamara+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 221,064 shares, 25.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 1,452,592 shares, 18.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,324,860 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,040,072 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 601,050 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.9 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $45.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.24 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $7.82, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $7.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 46.70%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 94.27%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.12%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Kopin Corp. The sale prices were between $2.35 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $7.61.