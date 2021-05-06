Logo
McNamara Financial Services, Inc. Buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Sells Kopin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Marshfield, MA, based Investment company McNamara Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF, Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Kopin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McNamara Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, McNamara Financial Services, Inc. owns 50 stocks with a total value of $328 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McNamara Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcnamara+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McNamara Financial Services, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 221,064 shares, 25.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 1,452,592 shares, 18.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,324,860 shares, 13.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,040,072 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
  5. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) - 601,050 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.21%
New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.9 and $47.8, with an estimated average price of $45.49. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.24 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $44.83. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,278 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,256 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y. The purchase prices were between $6.22 and $7.82, with an estimated average price of $7.04. The stock is now traded at around $7.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 46.70%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 94.27%. The purchase prices were between $81.1 and $87.82, with an estimated average price of $85.08. The stock is now traded at around $91.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.12%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,141 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kopin Corp (KOPN)

McNamara Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Kopin Corp. The sale prices were between $2.35 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $7.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of McNamara Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. McNamara Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. McNamara Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. McNamara Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McNamara Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying
insider

insider