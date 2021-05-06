Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: VTI, VYM, BAC, NVDA, VXF, VOE, VOO,
- Added Positions: SCHK, SCHB, JPM, V, TXN, BA, MA, DIS, AVY, NKE, DHR, LLY, PYPL, SCHA, IJT, ZTS, VGT, WMT, SYK, PG, NSC, FB, SCHD, BLK,
- Reduced Positions: SPGI, SCHG, AAPL, MSFT, BND, COST, ADBE, AMZN, BIV, GPN, SPY, LMT, ROL, VCIT, ADP, NOC, CTAS, TJX, IVV, MGK, ED, DUK, KO, IWF, CRM, IWM, YUM, TROW, IWR, SCHV, VHT,
- Sold Out: VGIT, TIF, BLV, EDV, EEM, SCHE, VAW, VCR, VDE, VFH, VIS, VOX, VPU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,873 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,717 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,583 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
- Visa Inc (V) - 66,344 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 78,201 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58%
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 13,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $578.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 412 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $180.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 592.09%. The purchase prices were between $36.87 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 32,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 70.24%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $181.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 83.02%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79.Sold Out: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1.Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1.Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39.
