Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Investment company Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, JPMorgan Chase, sells S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Tiffany, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peachtree+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,873 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,717 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,583 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% Visa Inc (V) - 66,344 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 78,201 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58%

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 13,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $578.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $180.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 592.09%. The purchase prices were between $36.87 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 32,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 70.24%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $181.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 83.02%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1.

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39.