Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Sells S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Schwab 1000 Index ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, JPMorgan Chase, sells S&P Global Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Tiffany, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peachtree+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,873 shares, 12.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,717 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.23%
  3. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,583 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 66,344 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
  5. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 78,201 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.58%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 13,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 6,524 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $578.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 412 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $180.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 101 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 592.09%. The purchase prices were between $36.87 and $39.72, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $41.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 32,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 70.24%. The purchase prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59. The stock is now traded at around $100.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 23.34%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 19,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 33.70%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $181.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 83.02%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $228.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.69%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79.

Sold Out: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.4, with an estimated average price of $164.1.

Sold Out: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1.

Sold Out: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Peachtree Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:

