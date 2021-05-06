Logo
Commerce Bank Buys PulteGroup Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Deere

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Commerce Bank (Current Portfolio) buys PulteGroup Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Deere, Waste Management Inc, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commerce Bank. As of 2021Q1, Commerce Bank owns 1116 stocks with a total value of $13.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMMERCE BANK's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/commerce+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMMERCE BANK
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,441,334 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  2. Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) - 6,627,086 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,064,778 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  4. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 3,290,998 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 110,600 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd (ETG)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)

Commerce Bank initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 3645.50%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 765,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 3427.91%. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 653,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 664.67%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $315.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 91,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 3304.82%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $164.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 151,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.03%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 590,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Commerce Bank added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,659,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.

Sold Out: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42.



Here is the complete portfolio of COMMERCE BANK. Also check out:

1. COMMERCE BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. COMMERCE BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COMMERCE BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COMMERCE BANK keeps buying
insider

insider