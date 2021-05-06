Commerce Bank Buys PulteGroup Inc, Ally Financial Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, Sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Deere

- New Purchases: ISTB, ACWI, ARKK, MELI, SHAK, THQ, WMS, HZNP, IHD, KKR, AGNC, WD5A, NVT, BGY, EXG, ETY, ETW, BDJ, BOE, IGD, BXMX, FVD, VXUS, SPYX, SCHV, JPST, IYG, IEZ, IEUR, ICF, Z, DGRO, STPK, NET, TXG, ALLK, WH, ETG, MGY, ESE, TAP, MPW, MKSI, LB, LKQ, KIM, FNF, OVV, ESLT, NFG, DKS, COHR, CPT, BTI, ARW, AIRC, DOX, ADS, Y, TOT, GDV, BLW, BKT, HIO, WSO, VMI, UNM, UDR, UBS, AGCO, THO, TDY, SNX, STLD, R, PCG, SEEL, NWL,
- Added Positions: PHM, ALLY, PH, PXD, IWN, QCOM, CVX, VRT, XLB, TFC, DRI, VVV, DLTR, MSFT, MS, SYK, TMUS, ABBV, ABMD, AMZN, AMED, ADSK, BLL, CAT, VZ, NOW, CRWD, VOO, VWO, CERN, FIS, EA, GOOGL, HPQ, JPM, NTAP, PPG, RBC, TTWO, WHR, V, MRNA, GLD, IWR, ETN, EEFT, NEE, USB, CHTR, UBER, BSV, IBB, IJH, IJR, LQD, VSS, ADBE, AMD, AME, NLY, BAC, BDX, DVN, D, EXPE, XOM, GPN, IDXX, JKHY, KMB, MDLZ, SR, LMT, NVDA, PEP, PG, ROL, CRM, SON, TGT, UNP, UPS, WPC, DIS, ANTM, MA, BR, AVGO, TSLA, GM, FRC, FLT, AM, EFV, IYW, MUB, SLV, VB, VCSH, VO, VYM, AOS, ABB, AES, PLD, ASML, SRPT, ATVI, AAP, ALB, ARE, AEE, ECOL, IVZ, WTRG, ACGL, AZPN, AIZ, AZN, ADP, AVY, BP, BBVA, BK, BMRN, BWA, BMY, BRKS, BRO, BF.B, CBRE, CMS, CSX, CVS, COG, CNI, COF, CFFN, KMX, CCL, CATY, CNP, LUMN, CHE, LNG, CINF, C, CSGP, TPR, CTSH, CMCSA, COP, CPRT, CCK, CRY, CMI, DTE, DSGX, DEO, DLR, DPZ, DRE, EOG, EMN, DISH, EIX, EW, EPR, EQIX, ELS, RE, EXC, FNB, FLIR, FMC, F, FCX, IT, RHP, GIS, GSK, GS, HDB, HAIN, HALO, MNST, HOG, EHC, HEI, HXL, HMN, HRL, HST, HUBB, HUM, HBAN, HUN, MTCH, ITT, IDA, INCY, IFF, IP, INTU, IONS, SJM, VIAV, JBL, JCI, K, KEY, KSS, KR, LRCX, LAMR, LVS, LEN, MTB, MAN, MKL, MAR, MKC, MET, MCHP, MU, MUFG, MUR, NCR, NBIX, NXST, NVS, NVO, NUE, OXY, OCFC, ODFL, OHI, OXM, PNC, PPBI, PKG, PTEN, PHG, PNFP, PII, LIN, PFG, PB, PRU, PWR, DGX, ROLL, RJF, O, RF, RNR, RSG, RMD, RIO, RGLD, SAP, SEIC, SIVB, SEE, SCI, SBNY, SLGN, LUV, LSI, SWK, NLOK, SNV, TSM, AXON, TFX, TXRH, TRMB, OLED, UFPI, UHS, MTN, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, VMC, WRB, GWW, WMT, WAT, WRI, WDC, WY, WLTW, WYNN, XLNX, TDG, LDOS, PRIM, ALGT, DAL, BX, LULU, MASI, VMW, AWK, ULTA, KDP, RGA, LOPE, STWD, FTNT, DG, LEA, SSNC, CBOE, NOVT, BAH, HCA, HII, FBHS, APTV, ENPH, SUPN, GMED, FANG, WDAY, NCLH, ICLR, VOYA, NWSA, VEEV, TWTR, CHGG, ALLE, ARMK, HLT, PCTY, JD, BABA, FRPT, LBRDK, STOR, QRVO, GDDY, ETSY, BKI, TRU, TDOC, CC, PYPL, KHC, NVCR, TEAM, MEDP, HWM, CVNA, IR, BKR, BHF, ROKU, CDAY, DAVA, ELAN, LYFT, TW, PINS, AVTR, WORK, AMCR, DDOG, CRNC, PTON, MSGE, IAC, IGIB, DBEF, ESGE, EWT, FDN, GVI, GWX, HYG, HYLB, IEF, IEI, IGM, IJJ, IJK, IUSG, IXUS, IYF, IYR, JNK, OEF, PBW, SCHC, SDY, SHM, TIP, USHY, USMV, VCIT, VEU, VGK, VIG, VNQ, VOE, VONE, VOT, VTI, VTV, VXF, XBI, XLE, XLF, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: VONG, DE, VONV, IWP, CBSH, WM, IWS, AMGN, KO, IEFA, LOW, KEYS, SPY, KLAC, PFE, QQQ, BBY, SAM, VIAC, COST, GE, HON, IBM, IPG, MPWR, TDC, GNRC, OKTA, DCT, IEMG, IWO, ALNY, JNJ, SGEN, IWF, XLK, ABT, CSCO, DUK, FISV, PSA, SYY, TROW, TMO, FB, IVW, IWB, T, A, APD, BA, CDNS, CME, CHD, CTXS, CLX, DHI, DHR, DISCA, EMR, ENTG, EL, EXR, GRMN, TT, INTC, JBHT, LH, LSTR, LEG, MORN, NKE, NDSN, ES, ORCL, PTC, ROK, SMG, SHW, TTC, TSCO, ZBRA, EBAY, HBI, PM, EPAM, PFPT, CDW, GOOG, PEN, DBX, GH, BIV, DIA, IGV, IWD, IYZ, SHY, VV, XLV, CB, AMSF, ADC, AKAM, ALG, ALGN, LNT, ALL, MO, AEP, AIG, AMT, ABCB, ABC, APH, APA, ATR, ADM, ARCC, AJG, ATO, ATRC, AZO, AXS, BIDU, BCPC, ITUB, BMO, BAX, BIO, BIIB, BXP, BSX, CHRW, CPB, CAH, CSL, CE, CNC, CRL, CHDN, CI, XEC, CGNX, CNS, CMA, ABEV, CMP, STZ, GLW, CFR, XRAY, DCI, DD, LLY, ENB, ETR, EFSC, EQT, EQR, ERIE, ESS, EXAS, FFIV, FAST, M, FITB, FE, GPS, GD, GPC, GILD, GBCI, GGG, HRB, HAL, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HTLD, HELE, HSIC, HSY, HIW, HFC, HOLX, ICUI, INFO, IEX, ILMN, IART, ICE, J, KSU, LHCG, LII, LNC, LAD, LYV, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MLM, MRVL, MAS, MXIM, SPGI, MCK, MTD, MAA, MTX, VTRS, NVR, NHI, NYCB, NI, NWE, OGE, ON, OLN, OKE, PATK, PKI, PNW, AVNT, BPOP, BKNG, PGR, STL, PEG, QGEN, RES, RPM, RS, RGEN, RHI, ROP, ROST, RCL, RDS.A, POOL, SLB, SLAB, SIRI, SKY, SWKS, SNA, SBSI, SHYF, TRV, SBUX, STT, SRCL, STE, SF, SUI, HLIO, SNPS, TJX, TECH, TER, GL, TD, TREX, TYL, TSN, UAL, UL, URI, UTHR, UNH, VAR, VTR, VOD, WAB, WBA, WST, EVRG, WSM, WWW, YUM, ZBH, ZION, CMG, L, RDS.B, NVG, KYN, WU, ICFI, OC, EBS, FSLR, SPR, IPGP, CENTA, JAZZ, G, MSCI, IGT, CYRX, BUD, CIT, ST, NXPI, COR, TRGP, NLSN, STAG, MPC, XYL, ZNGA, CPRI, POST, MTSI, SPLK, PSX, FIVE, PANW, PNR, ZTS, IQV, RNG, BURL, QTS, VCYT, AAL, OGS, PAYC, FWONK, CTLT, HQY, SYF, CFG, W, CDK, HUBS, BOOT, SYNH, CABO, ENR, BLD, RPD, OLLI, HLI, HPE, SQ, SITE, FTV, TWLO, FHB, TTD, LW, ATH, SNAP, DOCU, CHX, NIO, DELL, CVET, ZM, BYND, IAA, PHR, CSTL, CFB, PGNY, REYN, CARR, OTIS, VNT, AGG, AMJ, AMLP, BNDX, DHS, EFG, EMB, EWC, EWJ, GDX, IAU, IDU, IJT, IUSV, IVE, IWV, IYH, IYJ, MBB, MDY, MGK, QTEC, VBR, VHT, VNQI, VUG, XLP, XLU,
- Sold Out: TIF, EV, WPX, INN, SCHO, RSP, DJP, ALC, STNE, INVH, COUP, WSC, PE, AL, BACPL.PFD, TM, ROG, WRK, HRC, HLF, HAE, FHN,
These are the top 5 holdings of COMMERCE BANK
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,441,334 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) - 6,627,086 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,064,778 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 3,290,998 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 110,600 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
Commerce Bank initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Commerce Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $99.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,961 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Commerce Bank initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,553 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd (ETG)
Commerce Bank initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax Advgd Gbl Div Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $18.38. The stock is now traded at around $20.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)
Commerce Bank initiated holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.58 and $118.69, with an estimated average price of $89.83. The stock is now traded at around $122.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: L Brands Inc (LB)
Commerce Bank initiated holding in L Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $62.87, with an estimated average price of $50.86. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in Ally Financial Inc by 3645.50%. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $46.77, with an estimated average price of $41.85. The stock is now traded at around $52.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 765,431 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in PulteGroup Inc by 3427.91%. The purchase prices were between $40.85 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 653,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 664.67%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $315.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 91,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 3304.82%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $164.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 151,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.03%. The purchase prices were between $129.67 and $169.1, with an estimated average price of $150.78. The stock is now traded at around $163.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 590,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Commerce Bank added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 45.58%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,659,992 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: (WPX)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $238.65 and $369.92, with an estimated average price of $315.92.Sold Out: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
Commerce Bank sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.03 and $58.2, with an estimated average price of $49.42.
