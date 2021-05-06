Logo
Retirement Network Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Merck Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Retirement Network (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Merck Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, ARK Innovation ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Alphabet Inc, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Network. As of 2021Q1, Retirement Network owns 371 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Retirement Network's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+network/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Retirement Network
  1. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 326,270 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
  2. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 325,215 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
  3. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 87,582 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 181,749 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58%
  5. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 233,298 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Retirement Network initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Retirement Network initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $92.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI)

Retirement Network initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $36.78, with an estimated average price of $35.05. The stock is now traded at around $36.232600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Retirement Network initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Retirement Network initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $190.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Retirement Network initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Retirement Network added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 555.58%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $329.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 9,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Retirement Network added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 995.29%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 27,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Retirement Network added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 2180.00%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Retirement Network added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 7028.57%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)

Retirement Network added to a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4576.79%. The purchase prices were between $115.9 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $119.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Retirement Network added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 51,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Retirement Network sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Retirement Network. Also check out:

