Retirement Network Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Merck Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Retirement Network Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Merck Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, ARK Innovation ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Charles Schwab Corp, Alphabet Inc, First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund, First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Network. As of 2021Q1, Retirement Network owns 371 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Retirement Network's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+network/current-portfolio/portfolio

BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 326,270 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 325,215 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 87,582 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 181,749 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.58% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 233,298 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%

Retirement Network initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $213.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,717 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Network initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $92.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,816 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Network initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $36.78, with an estimated average price of $35.05. The stock is now traded at around $36.232600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Network initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $183.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Network initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $190.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 620 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Network initiated holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.75 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $59.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Network added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 555.58%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $329.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 9,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Network added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 995.29%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 27,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Network added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 2180.00%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 8,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Network added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 7028.57%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 12,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Network added to a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4576.79%. The purchase prices were between $115.9 and $135.88, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $119.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Network added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 51,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $78.38.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53.

Retirement Network sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.