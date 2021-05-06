Logo
Ballast, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Starbucks Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ballast, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Starbucks Corp, Green Brick Partners Inc, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ballast, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ballast, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ballast, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ballast%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ballast, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 102,112 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 162,150 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 72,205 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13%
  4. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 200,796 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 43,455 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.01%
New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 537 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2314.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.90%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 187,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $181.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.



