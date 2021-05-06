Ballast, Inc. Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, The Home Depot Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Starbucks Corp

- New Purchases: RTX, GOOGL, IVV, SPMD,
- Added Positions: VWO, SPLV, VEU, MSFT, HD, VHT, CSCO, COST, TXN, VO, INTC, VGT, MBB, LQD, AGG, WMT, PG, PFE, KMB, ED, MDT, HON, VZ, BAC, T, GSK, UNH, NTRS, DHR, DUK, SHW, BA, GOOG, SHYG, TRV, JNJ, STZ, PFF, CB, TFC, JPM, MDLZ, IJR, DAL, NOC,
- Reduced Positions: IWD, IWF, VB, GRBK, HYS, VYM, DD, CTSH, SPYG, DIS, XOM, PNC, VLO, NKE, MCD, IJH, SPYV, COP, SPDW,
- Sold Out: AMZN, SBUX, MMM, ABT,
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 102,112 shares, 11.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 162,150 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 72,205 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 200,796 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 43,455 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.01%
Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 537 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2314.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 102 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
Ballast, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.68 and $46.97, with an estimated average price of $43.78. The stock is now traded at around $47.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.90%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 187,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 31.46%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $181.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Ballast, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,924 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Ballast, Inc. sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64.
