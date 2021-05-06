D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF

New Purchases: DGRO, ADP, XLE, CRM, PENN, SNOW, EPD, ARCC, RQI, HQH, WPC, AWP, ORCC, GSG, IEFA, NEWT, FNF, CLNC, GPMT, DBX, AM, IAC, HESM, SFM, VREX, CHRW, FNDA, FNDE, FNDF, ICF, IEMG, IGRO, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, PWR, EXPD, GME, ICE, SPGI, NOK, OXY, OII, CREE, LIN, BKNG, THQ, ROK, CERN, VAR, UTF, FTI, APTS, DFP, FUBO, AAL, ATEN,

DGRO, ADP, XLE, CRM, PENN, SNOW, EPD, ARCC, RQI, HQH, WPC, AWP, ORCC, GSG, IEFA, NEWT, FNF, CLNC, GPMT, DBX, AM, IAC, HESM, SFM, VREX, CHRW, FNDA, FNDE, FNDF, ICF, IEMG, IGRO, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, PWR, EXPD, GME, ICE, SPGI, NOK, OXY, OII, CREE, LIN, BKNG, THQ, ROK, CERN, VAR, UTF, FTI, APTS, DFP, FUBO, AAL, ATEN, Added Positions: VB, VTI, EMQQ, AIA, BOND, QQQ, ARKK, VEA, VWO, AMZN, NVDA, FB, SPR, KKR, BA, AMGN, V, HFRO, BMY, BX, PLTR, IAU, UAL, IJR, DKNG, NFLX, IBM, GOOGL, GOOG, PCI, BABA, OXLC, BAC, BIDU, PFF, ABR, SCHF, NLY, AMT, VTIP, VUG, CB, DIS, SCHW, COST, ENB, FE, MPW, BTI, OHI, PG, QCOM, TSM, ABBV, YUM, PTY, RNP, QQQX, MAIN, PM, STWD, BXMT, ORC,

VB, VTI, EMQQ, AIA, BOND, QQQ, ARKK, VEA, VWO, AMZN, NVDA, FB, SPR, KKR, BA, AMGN, V, HFRO, BMY, BX, PLTR, IAU, UAL, IJR, DKNG, NFLX, IBM, GOOGL, GOOG, PCI, BABA, OXLC, BAC, BIDU, PFF, ABR, SCHF, NLY, AMT, VTIP, VUG, CB, DIS, SCHW, COST, ENB, FE, MPW, BTI, OHI, PG, QCOM, TSM, ABBV, YUM, PTY, RNP, QQQX, MAIN, PM, STWD, BXMT, ORC, Reduced Positions: BAH, GLD, VTV, BRK.B, VCSH, SJNK, AAPL, MSFT, VDE, DIA, TSLA, MO, CTSH, JNJ, T, VIS, VHT, AIG, XOM, FDX, GE, HON, HPI, INTC, NYT, CARR, IRM, MRO, VTRS, C, VBR, ORCL, PFE, OTIS, GEO, KHC, O, SLB, AGNC, BIP, UTG, TRV, ZBH, WAB, VLO,

BAH, GLD, VTV, BRK.B, VCSH, SJNK, AAPL, MSFT, VDE, DIA, TSLA, MO, CTSH, JNJ, T, VIS, VHT, AIG, XOM, FDX, GE, HON, HPI, INTC, NYT, CARR, IRM, MRO, VTRS, C, VBR, ORCL, PFE, OTIS, GEO, KHC, O, SLB, AGNC, BIP, UTG, TRV, ZBH, WAB, VLO, Sold Out: ES, AMLP, AGG, CHGG, EVT, WMB, TDOC, CWEN, TM, THW, XYL, SRC, IRT, RYAM, TMST, CALX, ASIX, AA, HWM, REZI, BYND, ARNC, MUB, MS, APA, EQR, FRT, GT, HIG, ITT, VIAV, MAC, MPC, RYN, SPG, TKR, X, IGD, DFS, ALL, SBRA,

Investment company D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Eversource Energy during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, D'Orazio & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. owns 375 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of D'Orazio & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/d%27orazio+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 1,190,588 shares, 30.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) - 596,639 shares, 13.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 112,061 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.47% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 114,684 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.72% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 731,297 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 393,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $193.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 533 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 67.47%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 112,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 114,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 51.21%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 118,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 313.17%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.08%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.17%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $23.01 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.