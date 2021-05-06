D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Energy ETF

- New Purchases: DGRO, ADP, XLE, CRM, PENN, SNOW, EPD, ARCC, RQI, HQH, WPC, AWP, ORCC, GSG, IEFA, NEWT, FNF, CLNC, GPMT, DBX, AM, IAC, HESM, SFM, VREX, CHRW, FNDA, FNDE, FNDF, ICF, IEMG, IGRO, SCHA, SCHC, SCHE, PWR, EXPD, GME, ICE, SPGI, NOK, OXY, OII, CREE, LIN, BKNG, THQ, ROK, CERN, VAR, UTF, FTI, APTS, DFP, FUBO, AAL, ATEN,
- Added Positions: VB, VTI, EMQQ, AIA, BOND, QQQ, ARKK, VEA, VWO, AMZN, NVDA, FB, SPR, KKR, BA, AMGN, V, HFRO, BMY, BX, PLTR, IAU, UAL, IJR, DKNG, NFLX, IBM, GOOGL, GOOG, PCI, BABA, OXLC, BAC, BIDU, PFF, ABR, SCHF, NLY, AMT, VTIP, VUG, CB, DIS, SCHW, COST, ENB, FE, MPW, BTI, OHI, PG, QCOM, TSM, ABBV, YUM, PTY, RNP, QQQX, MAIN, PM, STWD, BXMT, ORC,
- Reduced Positions: BAH, GLD, VTV, BRK.B, VCSH, SJNK, AAPL, MSFT, VDE, DIA, TSLA, MO, CTSH, JNJ, T, VIS, VHT, AIG, XOM, FDX, GE, HON, HPI, INTC, NYT, CARR, IRM, MRO, VTRS, C, VBR, ORCL, PFE, OTIS, GEO, KHC, O, SLB, AGNC, BIP, UTG, TRV, ZBH, WAB, VLO,
- Sold Out: ES, AMLP, AGG, CHGG, EVT, WMB, TDOC, CWEN, TM, THW, XYL, SRC, IRT, RYAM, TMST, CALX, ASIX, AA, HWM, REZI, BYND, ARNC, MUB, MS, APA, EQR, FRT, GT, HIG, ITT, VIAV, MAC, MPC, RYN, SPG, TKR, X, IGD, DFS, ALL, SBRA,
- iShares Asia 50 ETF (AIA) - 1,190,588 shares, 30.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.24%
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH) - 596,639 shares, 13.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 112,061 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.47%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 114,684 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.72%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 731,297 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 393,852 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $215.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45. The stock is now traded at around $193.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 533 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 67.47%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $220.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 112,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $215.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 114,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 51.21%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 118,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 313.17%. The purchase prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,338 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 73.08%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 90.17%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,628 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $90.33, with an estimated average price of $84.88.Sold Out: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $81.37 and $113.51, with an estimated average price of $95.58.Sold Out: EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND (EVT)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in EATON VANCE TAX ADVANTAGED DIVIDEND INCOME FUND. The sale prices were between $23.01 and $26.44, with an estimated average price of $24.54.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
D'Orazio & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.
