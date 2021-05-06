Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc Buys Snowflake Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Cloudflare Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc

New Purchases: SNOW, PDD, TENB, U, DASH, EB, BEAM, DNLI, NCNO, SPOT, BLI, DCT, ASND, LUNG, TWST, MDLA, W, ALLK, TLND, PTON, SPT, SUMO, PLTR, PACB, OLMA, AR, RPTX, PMVP, OYST, AJX,

Added Positions: NARI, TDOC, LMND,

Reduced Positions: ZM, NET, BIGC, TXG, MDB, ORCC, UBER, OKTA, GH, DDOG, TWLO, NTRA, DADA, SONO, ESTC, FROG, SQ, ESPR, DOCU, PINS, ASAN, DRNA, WORK,

Sold Out: APPS, DOYU, GO, FVRR, PD, BNR, SMAR, ANAB, LYFT, RNA, IDYA, ADVM, ETNB, CLDR, BDTX, PCVX,

Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc, DoorDash Inc, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Cloudflare Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, MongoDB Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 4,591,202 shares, 21.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49% Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 94,066 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. New Position Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 1,449,392 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 142,567 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. New Position Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 446,335 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. New Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $213.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.34%. The holding were 94,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $131.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 142,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 446,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $92.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 144,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $128.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 97,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 449,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Inari Medical Inc by 182.01%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $101.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 30,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 39.67%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $156.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 23,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Lemonade Inc by 69.76%. The purchase prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72. The stock is now traded at around $81.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $45.85.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $39.58, with an estimated average price of $30.5.