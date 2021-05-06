Logo
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc Buys Snowflake Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Cloudflare Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Tenable Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc, DoorDash Inc, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, Cloudflare Inc, BigCommerce Holdings Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, MongoDB Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamilton+lane+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC
  1. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 4,591,202 shares, 21.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.49%
  2. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 94,066 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) - 1,449,392 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio.
  4. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 142,567 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) - 446,335 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $213.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.34%. The holding were 94,066 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $131.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.5%. The holding were 142,567 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.5%. The holding were 446,335 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.88 and $155.86, with an estimated average price of $123.21. The stock is now traded at around $92.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 144,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.53 and $215.16, with an estimated average price of $168.08. The stock is now traded at around $128.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 97,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Eventbrite Inc (EB)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Eventbrite Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.35 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $20.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 449,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Inari Medical Inc by 182.01%. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $125.92, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $101.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 30,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 39.67%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $156.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 23,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Lemonade Inc by 69.76%. The purchase prices were between $83.61 and $183.26, with an estimated average price of $129.72. The stock is now traded at around $81.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 28,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Digital Turbine Inc. The sale prices were between $49.09 and $94.74, with an estimated average price of $73.28.

Sold Out: DouYu International Holdings Ltd (DOYU)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.21 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $13.63.

Sold Out: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.27 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $38.91.

Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34.

Sold Out: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in PagerDuty Inc. The sale prices were between $34.08 and $56.58, with an estimated average price of $45.85.

Sold Out: Burning Rock Biotech Ltd (BNR)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Burning Rock Biotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.5 and $39.58, with an estimated average price of $30.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

