Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Delta Air Lines Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Sells PIMCO Active Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: DAL, XLC, STZ, APD, SCHF, UAL, TT, MXI, XLE, NUE, LHX, XOM, IR, IWF, SCHD, CARR, AEP, F, NEV, BCX,

DAL, XLC, STZ, APD, SCHF, UAL, TT, MXI, XLE, NUE, LHX, XOM, IR, IWF, SCHD, CARR, AEP, F, NEV, BCX, Added Positions: EMQQ, HD, UPS, ABBV, JBLU, SPY, JNJ, BRK.B, CVX, DBEF, DKNG, IWB, ICLN, GM, WM, NKE, NVDA, ABNB, GS, CRM, PYPL, XLY, VO, WMT, BMY, XLV, ARKG, MCK, KO, DIS, EMR, ENB, HQY, PEP, PH, MCD, DUK, J, VTI, ABT, XLK, ETN, UNH, SBUX, TSM, AMD, CIK, SQ, NOW, AXP, EXC, QCOM, HACK,

EMQQ, HD, UPS, ABBV, JBLU, SPY, JNJ, BRK.B, CVX, DBEF, DKNG, IWB, ICLN, GM, WM, NKE, NVDA, ABNB, GS, CRM, PYPL, XLY, VO, WMT, BMY, XLV, ARKG, MCK, KO, DIS, EMR, ENB, HQY, PEP, PH, MCD, DUK, J, VTI, ABT, XLK, ETN, UNH, SBUX, TSM, AMD, CIK, SQ, NOW, AXP, EXC, QCOM, HACK, Reduced Positions: T, PFE, QQQ, VZ, FB, YUM, SCHB, EPD, BABA, CL, CVS, COST, DD, SO, SCHG, JPM, TDOC, DOW, MET, NFLX, RDS.A, FDX, TSLA, VGT, CMCSA, ARKK, VEEV, ZM, WFC, RTX, PSX, PM, MA, IHI, PFF, HEI.A, CLX, CFG, BAC, NRO, LMT, TRV, UL, TAN, CTVA,

T, PFE, QQQ, VZ, FB, YUM, SCHB, EPD, BABA, CL, CVS, COST, DD, SO, SCHG, JPM, TDOC, DOW, MET, NFLX, RDS.A, FDX, TSLA, VGT, CMCSA, ARKK, VEEV, ZM, WFC, RTX, PSX, PM, MA, IHI, PFF, HEI.A, CLX, CFG, BAC, NRO, LMT, TRV, UL, TAN, CTVA, Sold Out: BOND, SPTL, SCHR, MDLZ, SCHO, MINT, SPLK, SHY, SHOP, BAB, SH, SPLV, AVGO, ADP, GILD, EW, C, ENX, NXJ, VERU, XXII,

New York, NY, based Investment company Strategic Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Delta Air Lines Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, Constellation Brands Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells PIMCO Active Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, AT&T Inc, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, Strategic Advisors LLC owns 155 stocks with a total value of $340 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 246,034 shares, 8.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 265,729 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,041 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,130 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 47,622 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $45.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 47,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 28,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.93 and $241.27, with an estimated average price of $225.61. The stock is now traded at around $239.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 5,641 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 38,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,136 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 191.67%. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 47,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $214.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,013 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in JetBlue Airways Corp by 141.88%. The purchase prices were between $14.03 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $17.32. The stock is now traded at around $19.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 60,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 37.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 63.52%. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $56.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 34.73%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $162.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,836 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $52.94 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $56.43.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Strategic Advisors LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01.