Adviser Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking , Sells Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

- New Purchases: IGN, IHF, TLRY, TLRY, SHV, VYM, VTIP, USMV, XEL, XLF, LLY, GILD, LUV, AEP, SF, GM, CTXR,
- Added Positions: BIV, SCZ, VTEB, VIG, IVV, EFG, FBT, V, ACN, VUG, MSFT, AAPL, HD, INTC, BAC, BLK, CMCSA, ANTM, VZ, JPM, AMT, PEP, MDT, JNJ, VIOG, CSCO, MCD, MRK, ETN, AMGN, KLAC, LIN, RTX, ABBV, DEO, UNP, LMT, COST, NKE, ADP, HON, EQIX, EZU, MUB, PYPL, SO, SUSC, SPY, ED, CVX, WMT, IEFA, DGRO, ABT, BA, IVOO, IWM, GOOG, LOW, IWD, NIO, PG, TSM, BAX, CAT, TXN, VGT, CRM, SDY, ICE, DE, GLD, NVO, SBUX, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: FBND, BND, FHLC, IBB, FTEC, VHT, IJH, NEE, AGG, VOT, KBE, FB, VBK, VCIT, ANGL, ADBE, IWB, IWR, BSM, SHM, IJR, PM, PINS, DBC, USHY, MDY, BRK.B, VTI, MMM, EWY, GOOGL, IBM, SYK, TFI, IWF, ORCL, QCOM, PFE, EFA, T, TSLA, SPDW, REM, VEA, BX, IYW, GE, MA, APH, ABMD, VB, VO,
- Sold Out: IBUY, SMH, ITA, QQQ, GLDM, CWB, TIP, LEMB, ISRG, BABA, TTD,
For the details of Adviser Investments LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adviser+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Adviser Investments LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 212,199 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 465,262 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.99%
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 1,138,673 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.20%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 466,752 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09%
- Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 779,094 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.05%
Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking . The purchase prices were between $58.8 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $65.961700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 87,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)
Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $232.95 and $252.54, with an estimated average price of $244.11. The stock is now traded at around $268.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 59,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 59,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8966.53%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 223,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 378.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 149,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)
Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 76.51%. The purchase prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $159.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 56,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 39.10%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 73.03%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $289.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 29,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $267.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 68,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $113.06 and $139.13, with an estimated average price of $128.13.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)
Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of Adviser Investments LLC. Also check out:
1. Adviser Investments LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Adviser Investments LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Adviser Investments LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Adviser Investments LLC keeps buying