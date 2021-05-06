Logo
Adviser Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking , Sells Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Adviser Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking , iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, sells Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adviser Investments LLC. As of 2021Q1, Adviser Investments LLC owns 227 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adviser Investments LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adviser+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adviser Investments LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 212,199 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 465,262 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.99%
  3. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 1,138,673 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.20%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 466,752 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09%
  5. Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 779,094 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.05%
New Purchase: iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking (IGN)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking . The purchase prices were between $58.8 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $65.961700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 87,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $232.95 and $252.54, with an estimated average price of $244.11. The stock is now traded at around $268.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 59,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8966.53%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 223,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 378.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 149,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 76.51%. The purchase prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $159.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 56,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 39.10%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 73.03%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $289.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 29,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $267.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 68,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $113.06 and $139.13, with an estimated average price of $128.13.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Adviser Investments LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider