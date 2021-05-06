Adviser Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking , Sells Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF

New Purchases: IGN, IHF, TLRY, TLRY, SHV, VYM, VTIP, USMV, XEL, XLF, LLY, GILD, LUV, AEP, SF, GM, CTXR,

IGN, IHF, TLRY, TLRY, SHV, VYM, VTIP, USMV, XEL, XLF, LLY, GILD, LUV, AEP, SF, GM, CTXR, Added Positions: BIV, SCZ, VTEB, VIG, IVV, EFG, FBT, V, ACN, VUG, MSFT, AAPL, HD, INTC, BAC, BLK, CMCSA, ANTM, VZ, JPM, AMT, PEP, MDT, JNJ, VIOG, CSCO, MCD, MRK, ETN, AMGN, KLAC, LIN, RTX, ABBV, DEO, UNP, LMT, COST, NKE, ADP, HON, EQIX, EZU, MUB, PYPL, SO, SUSC, SPY, ED, CVX, WMT, IEFA, DGRO, ABT, BA, IVOO, IWM, GOOG, LOW, IWD, NIO, PG, TSM, BAX, CAT, TXN, VGT, CRM, SDY, ICE, DE, GLD, NVO, SBUX, XOM,

BIV, SCZ, VTEB, VIG, IVV, EFG, FBT, V, ACN, VUG, MSFT, AAPL, HD, INTC, BAC, BLK, CMCSA, ANTM, VZ, JPM, AMT, PEP, MDT, JNJ, VIOG, CSCO, MCD, MRK, ETN, AMGN, KLAC, LIN, RTX, ABBV, DEO, UNP, LMT, COST, NKE, ADP, HON, EQIX, EZU, MUB, PYPL, SO, SUSC, SPY, ED, CVX, WMT, IEFA, DGRO, ABT, BA, IVOO, IWM, GOOG, LOW, IWD, NIO, PG, TSM, BAX, CAT, TXN, VGT, CRM, SDY, ICE, DE, GLD, NVO, SBUX, XOM, Reduced Positions: FBND, BND, FHLC, IBB, FTEC, VHT, IJH, NEE, AGG, VOT, KBE, FB, VBK, VCIT, ANGL, ADBE, IWB, IWR, BSM, SHM, IJR, PM, PINS, DBC, USHY, MDY, BRK.B, VTI, MMM, EWY, GOOGL, IBM, SYK, TFI, IWF, ORCL, QCOM, PFE, EFA, T, TSLA, SPDW, REM, VEA, BX, IYW, GE, MA, APH, ABMD, VB, VO,

FBND, BND, FHLC, IBB, FTEC, VHT, IJH, NEE, AGG, VOT, KBE, FB, VBK, VCIT, ANGL, ADBE, IWB, IWR, BSM, SHM, IJR, PM, PINS, DBC, USHY, MDY, BRK.B, VTI, MMM, EWY, GOOGL, IBM, SYK, TFI, IWF, ORCL, QCOM, PFE, EFA, T, TSLA, SPDW, REM, VEA, BX, IYW, GE, MA, APH, ABMD, VB, VO, Sold Out: IBUY, SMH, ITA, QQQ, GLDM, CWB, TIP, LEMB, ISRG, BABA, TTD,

Investment company Adviser Investments LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking , iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, sells Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adviser Investments LLC. As of 2021Q1, Adviser Investments LLC owns 227 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adviser Investments LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adviser+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 212,199 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 465,262 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.99% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 1,138,673 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.20% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 466,752 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.09% Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 779,094 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.05%

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking . The purchase prices were between $58.8 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $65.961700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 87,014 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $232.95 and $252.54, with an estimated average price of $244.11. The stock is now traded at around $268.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,697 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 59,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 59,245 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.52. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,123 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,233 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8966.53%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 223,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 378.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 149,102 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 76.51%. The purchase prices were between $156.06 and $184.84, with an estimated average price of $171.21. The stock is now traded at around $159.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 56,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 39.10%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $229.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 58,783 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 73.03%. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $289.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 29,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.41%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $267.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 68,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $113.06 and $139.13, with an estimated average price of $128.13.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $88.8 and $105.73, with an estimated average price of $97.34.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $81.17 and $91.97, with an estimated average price of $86.3.