Corbyn Investment Management Inc Buys Primis Financial Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Amdocs, EOG Resources Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Corbyn Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Primis Financial Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Amdocs, EOG Resources Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, First Solar Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Corbyn Investment Management Inc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corbyn+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 194,034 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
  2. KBR Inc (KBR) - 350,078 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28%
  3. J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 101,679 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.39%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,641 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 167,665 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
New Purchase: Primis Financial Corp (7H80)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.796000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 422,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 36,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 11,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 42.56%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMHPE.PFD)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 175.37%. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $25.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 34,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 120.57%. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $308.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $135.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 46.43%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $366.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $238.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.

