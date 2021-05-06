Corbyn Investment Management Inc Buys Primis Financial Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sells Amdocs, EOG Resources Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF

New Purchases: 7H80, DD, IFF, KO, VFH,

7H80, DD, IFF, KO, VFH, Added Positions: NEE, AMH, TAN, AMHPE.PFD, TMUS, VCR, VOX, VGT, VHT, VDC, ABT, OCFC, PNR, NVT,

NEE, AMH, TAN, AMHPE.PFD, TMUS, VCR, VOX, VGT, VHT, VDC, ABT, OCFC, PNR, NVT, Reduced Positions: DOX, EOG, JCOM, RSG, KBR, OC, JCI, MYRG, WH, UPS, EME, GLOPPA.PFD, GOOG, SHW, AMZN, COLD, WRB, CB, DOC, EMR, CSCO, JNJ, MDT, IDA, WSFS, ES, GLOPPB.PFD, PSX,

DOX, EOG, JCOM, RSG, KBR, OC, JCI, MYRG, WH, UPS, EME, GLOPPA.PFD, GOOG, SHW, AMZN, COLD, WRB, CB, DOC, EMR, CSCO, JNJ, MDT, IDA, WSFS, ES, GLOPPB.PFD, PSX, Sold Out: XLU, FSLR, PG, NSC, QQQ,

Investment company Corbyn Investment Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Primis Financial Corp, DuPont de Nemours Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Coca-Cola Co, sells Amdocs, EOG Resources Inc, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, First Solar Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Corbyn Investment Management Inc owns 52 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CORBYN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corbyn+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Republic Services Inc (RSG) - 194,034 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% KBR Inc (KBR) - 350,078 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.28% J2 Global Inc (JCOM) - 101,679 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,641 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 167,665 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Primis Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.3 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $11.13. The stock is now traded at around $11.796000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 422,871 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.69 and $86.36, with an estimated average price of $76.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 36,932 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 11,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 42.56%. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 175.37%. The purchase prices were between $25.16 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $25.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 34,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 120.57%. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $308.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 45.80%. The purchase prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24. The stock is now traded at around $135.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 46.43%. The purchase prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2. The stock is now traded at around $366.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 984 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $217.6 and $236.12, with an estimated average price of $228.75. The stock is now traded at around $238.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,581 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $61.64.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $71.45 and $107.53, with an estimated average price of $91.86.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.43.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4.