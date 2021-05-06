Seizert Capital Partners, Llc Buys AutoZone Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Insperity Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Expedia Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc Buys AutoZone Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Insperity Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Expedia Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Seizert Capital Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys AutoZone Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Insperity Inc, Incyte Corp, Exelixis Inc, sells Discovery Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Quest Diagnostics Inc, Universal Health Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seizert Capital Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Seizert Capital Partners, Llc owns 182 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seizert+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,569,097 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.25%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 418,629 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
  3. Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 361,900 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2%
  4. Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 1,354,152 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,367,922 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1472.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Insperity Inc (NSP)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.4 and $95.2, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 192,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 393,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Incyte Corp (INCY)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $81.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 111,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.21 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $20.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 463,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 120,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 74.08%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $482.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 84,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $372.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 100,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $103.79 and $123.92, with an estimated average price of $115.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 96,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $525.91 and $620, with an estimated average price of $580.01. The stock is now traded at around $624.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc by 95.18%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $54.39. The stock is now traded at around $53.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 76,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $119.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 74,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27.

Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $124.68 and $142.46, with an estimated average price of $132.54.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $122.61 and $153.9, with an estimated average price of $137.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

1. SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SEIZERT CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider