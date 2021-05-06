Seizert Capital Partners, Llc Buys AutoZone Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Insperity Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Expedia Group Inc

- New Purchases: AZO, NSP, INCY, EXEL, ALKS, GILD, VRTX, NSIT, EXLS, SMCI, GOLF, ICUI, GPK, HCKT, AMNF, JOUT, CTS, SCSC, UVE, PBIP, ZIXI, WBA, CCEL,
- Added Positions: REGN, NOC, LSXMK, CSCO, AMGN, CW, MTB, ALSN, MKL, ANTM, GHC, CHKP, NUS, PRFT, HNI, FCN, WSBF, SEM, ZION, FIX, GDOT, CSGS, BIIB, ECHO, CRUS, CMPR, PBH, AIT, MEI, EA, CTSH, TTEC, EBSB, PGTI, HTH, SCPL, EME, CR, FBC, ISBC, EGBN, ASGN, FSS, ZUMZ, IBCP, BSRR, MLHR, THFF, THRM, EVTC, HMST, MED, CPF, PCSB, VGSH, MMM, BSV, VCSH, MCY, NTUS, IESC, ITIC, NXGN, FORR, HMNF, WAFD, HMTV, MAN, IWD, CBMB, IMXI, FFNW, CAH, FONR, IROQ, WNEB, WINA, MHH, NX,
- Reduced Positions: DISCK, EXPE, FFIV, AYI, TT, COF, GS, ANET, SWKS, BAC, BRK.B, FWONK, JPM, NTAP, CVS, LBRDA, WDC, EBAY, MCK, WMT, AAPL, MSFT, BMY, TKR, LSTR, ACI, THS, GOOGL, RHI, ORCL, DLB, CMI, JNJ, LEA, CRTO, LRCX, STX, MO, AXP, ACU, AMCX, BKNG, OZK, HFBL, ISDR,
- Sold Out: VZ, DGX, JAZZ, UHS, FLIR, EGOV, RBC, EPC, INBK, CENTA, SWM, MTH, SANM, MYE, CLCT, RCKY, ODC, SFBC, VEC, ICHR, VOO, AEGN, HSTM, EBF, CRHM, SBT,
- Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,569,097 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.25%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 418,629 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.01%
- Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) - 361,900 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2%
- Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK) - 1,354,152 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,367,922 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1118.37 and $1432.28, with an estimated average price of $1236.54. The stock is now traded at around $1472.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 14,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Insperity Inc (NSP)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.4 and $95.2, with an estimated average price of $84.96. The stock is now traded at around $86.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 192,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Exelixis Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.53 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 393,453 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Incyte Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.02 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $85.34. The stock is now traded at around $81.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 111,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $18.21 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $20.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 463,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $66.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 120,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 74.08%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $482.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 84,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $286.61 and $323.64, with an estimated average price of $301.43. The stock is now traded at around $372.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 100,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Curtiss-Wright Corp (CW)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Curtiss-Wright Corp by 43.15%. The purchase prices were between $103.79 and $123.92, with an estimated average price of $115.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 96,550 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Graham Holdings Co (GHC)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $525.91 and $620, with an estimated average price of $580.01. The stock is now traded at around $624.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 23,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc by 95.18%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $54.39. The stock is now traded at around $53.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 76,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $110.24 and $134.1, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $119.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 74,258 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.Sold Out: Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $114.63 and $133.34, with an estimated average price of $123.27.Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $124.68 and $142.46, with an estimated average price of $132.54.Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6.Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.Sold Out: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)
Seizert Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $122.61 and $153.9, with an estimated average price of $137.2.
