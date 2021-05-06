Associated Banc-corp Buys Pfizer Inc, Comcast Corp, Schneider National Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Fiserv Inc

Green Bay, WI, based Investment company Associated Banc-corp Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Comcast Corp, Schneider National Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells Apple Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Fiserv Inc, Merck Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Associated Banc-corp. As of 2021Q1, Associated Banc-corp owns 286 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 538,079 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 250,709 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.77% Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 387,458 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,618 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.07% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,530 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.19%

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 89,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.23 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 83.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 878,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 87.49%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 768,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Schneider National Inc by 71.24%. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $23.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,310,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 51.94%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $226.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 123,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 43.25%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $237.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 159,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 41.22%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 302,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.