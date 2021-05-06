Associated Banc-corp Buys Pfizer Inc, Comcast Corp, Schneider National Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Fiserv Inc

- New Purchases: VSS, RCL, IVZ, ICF, GUNR, BIIB, PPLT, CSGP, UFS, MTD, BKNG, WRK, VFC, GWRE, SYF, VHT,
- Added Positions: PFE, CMCSA, SNDR, CAT, HON, CVS, NOW, XOM, UPS, T, ETN, SYK, PM, BLK, WFC, HII, SDY, FIS, USB, DHR, SO, UNH, FTV, BAC, CVX, XEL, HBI, IHG, APD, BA, OXY, PVH, ZTS, MMM, ADI, F, LRCX, SLB, WM, AVNS, AQUA, IVV, ALL, COP, EOG, GILD, GS, VZ, IJR, VWO, BP, BSX, GLW, HST, MCHP, PRU, RHHBY, WY, WEC, ZBH, DOW, AMCR, VOT, XLK, XLU, XLY, ADBE, AMP, BHP, C, DE, IT, GE, IBM, IDXX, JCI, NWL, TRV, STT, WSBF, BUD, VRSK, KMI, PYPL, KHC, AAXJ, GLD, ITOT, IWR, TFI, VBR, VEU, VGT, VOE, XLF, A, LNT, COF, CLX, CTSH, DRI, BEN, HUBB, LMT, MGEE, MTW, MCO, NSRGY, NVS, PLXS, O, SBAC, WPC, WBT, EFG, EMB, SLV, TIP, USMV, VBK, XLB, XLP,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, NOC, FISV, MRK, VRTX, UNP, SPY, NEE, LOW, DFS, FB, GOOGL, PEP, EFA, AMZN, CMI, MCD, MSFT, EMLP, HD, TMO, IWP, VEA, NKE, CI, ITW, MDLZ, IWM, AMGN, TGT, ABBV, IQV, IJK, DIS, ACN, ADP, BMY, ABT, IVW, AFL, KO, PG, VIG, BRK.B, JNJ, TJX, MA, BSV, MDY, XLE, ORCL, BMO, BDX, SBUX, BRK.A, V, BIV, BND, IWD, CSX, JPM, IJJ, VOO, VYM, INTC, EEM, VV, ASB, TFC, IEFA, IEMG, IJS, IJT, SCHW, CSCO, CL, HSY, GDX, IVE, VO, VTI, AMT, GIS, NTRS, SYY, WBA, GOOG, BABA, IBB, IWB, IWF, VB, XLV, AXP, BF.B, COST, EMR, EPD, EL, HWKN, ICE, NVDA, PAYX, TROW, TXN, TREX, PSX, IJH, SCHP, VTV, VUG, CB, MO, BAX, ED, DUK, WELL, MDT, ES, OKE, CRM, GWW, DJP, DVY, PFF, VNQ, XLC,
- Sold Out: ARKK, SCHH, VNQI, RTX, FMB, SCHA, LHX, SCHM, QQQ, RWX, ABC, CCI, TDG, FPE, HUBG, IYR, VDE, WLTW, NSC, LH, MS, TSLA, BNL, CINF, ALTM, AMAT, CTAS, FAST, MMP, JRS, KYN, GDS, ICLN, ALGN, BK, CBRE, CME, ECL, EXAS, GPC, ISRG, K, SUI, ZBRA, BBK, ANET, TDOC, OLLI, ATUS, CARR, HYS, IWN, IWO, ADM, BOH, BBY, COG, CPB, CNI, CHKP, CBSH, CAG, D, DD, EW, FDX, FITB, GPN, GT, HNI, LTC, MMC, MORN, VTRS, NP, OMC, OSK, PII, ROK, POOL, SASR, SHW, UGI, UHT, AWK, GNRC, ENPH, ICLR, WBBW, CYBR, MEDP, BE, OTIS, VNT, DBC, IWS, SCHD, XLG, AOS, ABB, AGCO, AMN, HRTX, ASML, SRPT, ASX, AEG, AEM, ADC, ALG, ALK, ALB, ALKS, ADS, AMED, AEE, ACC, AMWD, THRM, ABCB, APH, NLY, AIRC, AIT, ATR, AROW, ARWR, ASH, AGO, ASTE, AZN, ATRC, AVY, BCE, BIDU, CIB, BANF, BXS, BCS, GOLD, BDC, BIG, BIO, BHC, BLKB, SAM, BPFH, BXP, BYD, BTI, BKD, BAM, BG, CAE, CBZ, CBRL, VIAC, GIB, CRH, CBT, CALM, CVGW, CPT, CCJ, CM, CNQ, CP, CAJ, CCBG, BXMT, KMX, CAH, CCL, CUK, CRI, CWST, CX, CCF, CHE, LNG, PLCE, CEA, ZNH, CHH, CHT, CIEN, CLH, CLF, TPR, KOF, CGNX, COHR, CMC, NNN, CTBI, CBD, DXC, CNX, CR, BAP, CS, CREE, DSPG, DAR, DECK, DVN, DXCM, DEO, DKS, DDS, RDY, LCII, DRE, E, ESE, EXP, EGP, ESLT, EME, ENB, ENDP, ENS, ENIA, ENTG, EFSC, EQT, ERIC, ERIE, RE, EXEL, EXC, EXPE, FNB, FFG, FLIR, FDS, FRT, FBNC, FCF, FFIN, FHN, AVDL, FLR, FL, FELE, FSP, FMS, FDP, GME, TGNA, GTY, ROCK, GIL, GOOD, GSK, GFI, ASR, TV, FUL, HSBC, HAE, HE, PEAK, HTLF, HP, HSIC, HTBK, HSKA, HIW, HBNC, SVC, IBN, IDA, IEX, IMO, INFY, INO, INSM, IDCC, IPG, IRM, ITRI, JACK, JHX, KBAL, KIM, KNX, KNL, KB, KEP, LHCG, TBI, GDEN, LAMR, LANC, LSTR, LEG, LEN, LFVN, LB, LYV, LOGI, MDC, MTG, MSM, MTSC, MANH, TGTX, MFC, MRO, MKTX, MATW, MMS, MTH, MSA, MTX, MUFG, MOH, MPWR, MOG.A, MYE, MYGN, HOPE, NGG, NKTR, NTES, NFLX, NJR, NOK, NMR, NDSN, JWN, NVAX, NVO, OSIS, ORI, OHI, OMCL, ASGN, IX, ORA, OXM, TLK, PDFS, PCG, ARGO, PPBI, PKG, PH, PEGA, PENN, PEI, PBCT, PRFT, PHI, PHG, PXD, PLT, PLUG, AVNT, PKX, NTR, POWI, PBH, PSMT, QGEN, KWR, PWR, QDEL, ROLL, RPM, RDN, RMBS, RAVN, RWT, RELX, REG, RS, RGEN, BB, REV, RIO, RBA, RCI, ROL, RY, RDS.A, RGLD, STBA, SAP, SJW, SKM, SPXC, STM, SNY, SSL, SMG, CKH, SGEN, XPO, SIGI, SMTC, DHC, SCI, SJR, SHEN, SBNY, SLAB, SPG, SSD, SBGI, SHI, SKX, SNN, SON, SCCO, SWN, STMP, EQNR, STLD, SRCL, STC, SPH, SLF, SNV, TIMB, TSM, SKT, AXON, TECH, TEF, TPX, THC, TER, TXRH, TXT, THO, TKR, TR, TD, TOT, TM, TSCO, TRP, TRMB, TKC, TYL, USPH, UBS, UAA, UL, PAG, UDR, UMC, UTHR, OLED, UFPI, NS, VRNT, VOD, VMC, WAB, WSO, WBS, WMK, ANTM, WST, WLK, WSM, WTFC, WIT, WWW, WYNN, XRX, YORW, BGCP, FTS, NEO, SMFG, ET, SHG, BXMX, VG, MWA, PLM, TECK, EDU, CVLT, EBS, FSLR, AIMC, MLCO, BR, SQM, FOLD, JAZZ, BX, G, MASI, AROC, TDC, TWO, BIP, BEP, MRTX, BEAT, TAK, DAN, MYRG, RGA, LOPE, ECHO, PMT, STWD, H, IOVA, BSBR, AMPH, ARI, DG, PEB, TRNO, FIBK, HTHT, SSNC, PRI, SPSC, FAF, SIX, BWXT, RP, COR, GMAB, TAL, IPHI, BAH, VC, STAG, AL, DOOR, SAVE, ZG, HZNP, APTV, ZNGA, TRIP, CUBI, SLCA, WCUI, PRLB, ALSN, VIPS, MRC, PNR, SRC, NBHC, QLYS, BERY, AMBA, YY, CONE, NCLH, TPH, NRZ, NWSA, DOC, AGIO, SFM, MUSA, VEDL, XLRN, FEYE, RNG, QTS, TWTR, GLPI, COMM, BRX, CHGG, ATHM, HLT, AAL, CARA, RARE, EGRX, NGHC, QTWO, FIVN, GRUB, JD, DNOW, TMX, NEP, SAGE, ATRA, WMS, CTLT, CZR, CDK, GWB, KE, SYNH, FGEN, LBRDK, NEWR, QSR, UE, NVTA, SEDG, ETSY, BPMC, BZUN, BKI, GNL, ALTA, WING, CABO, BLD, NTRA, RPD, PEN, CSWI, NVCR, PFGC, PSTG, RACE, FCPT, EDIT, ACIA, USFD, RETA, HONE, KNSL, TTD, EVBG, VVV, NTNX, COUP, VST, IRTC, YUMC, ZTO, BL, LW, CNDT, HGV, PK, ANAB, REVG, AYX, OKTA, KREF, IR, GPMT, MGY, RDFN, ZLAB, MDB, VICI, SAIL, CNNE, COLD, ZS, BILI, NVT, SMAR, DOCU, EVOP, PRSP, AVLR, NIO, GH, ESTC, PLAN, MRNA, ALC, BYND, AVTR, DT, PTON, BILL, PPD, BIPC, BEPC, AIV, CGNT, CGNT, DLS, EWH, EWM, EWS, EWY, FEZ, FXI, GNR, PHO, RWR, SCHB, SCHE, SCHF,
These are the top 5 holdings of ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 538,079 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 250,709 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.77%
- Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 387,458 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,618 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.07%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,530 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.19%
Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 89,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)
Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.23 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)
Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 83.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 878,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 87.49%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 768,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schneider National Inc (SNDR)
Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Schneider National Inc by 71.24%. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $23.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,310,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 51.94%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $226.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 123,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 43.25%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $237.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 159,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 41.22%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 302,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09.Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.Sold Out: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44.Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.
