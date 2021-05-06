Logo
Associated Banc-corp Buys Pfizer Inc, Comcast Corp, Schneider National Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Fiserv Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Green Bay, WI, based Investment company Associated Banc-corp (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Comcast Corp, Schneider National Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells Apple Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Fiserv Inc, Merck Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Associated Banc-corp. As of 2021Q1, Associated Banc-corp owns 286 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/associated+banc-corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 538,079 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.06%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 250,709 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 74.77%
  3. Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) - 387,458 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,618 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.07%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,530 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.19%
New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The purchase prices were between $121.06 and $131.2, with an estimated average price of $126.71. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $65 and $96.66, with an estimated average price of $79.11. The stock is now traded at around $83.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $26, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $27.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 89,482 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.23 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $60.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)

Associated Banc-corp initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.94 and $119.43, with an estimated average price of $108.64. The stock is now traded at around $114.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,364 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 83.81%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 878,114 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 87.49%. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 768,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Schneider National Inc by 71.24%. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $25.8, with an estimated average price of $23.37. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,310,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 51.94%. The purchase prices were between $195.37 and $218.88, with an estimated average price of $207.11. The stock is now traded at around $226.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 123,264 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 43.25%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $237.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 159,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Associated Banc-corp added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 41.22%. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $83.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 302,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09.

Sold Out: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69.

Sold Out: First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $57.08, with an estimated average price of $56.44.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Associated Banc-corp sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.



