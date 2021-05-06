Black Swift Group, LLC Buys United Airlines Holdings Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

- New Purchases: UAL, XLB, RSP, XLE, INTC, ILF, BA, SPG, SBUX, VALE, JETS, TRQ, EWZ, MELI, JBLU, DBC, DOCU, F, UBER, SCHF, CHUY, O, IVV, GPN, AZUL, PSI, MTCH, BDSI, VNQ, MGM, VEA, VST, ZNGA, CIO, QUAL, EFV, VUG, SCHA, EFG, AREC, CVU, IAU, VSS, TWLO, SCCO, GOOG, FB, CRM, PG, IVW, NVDA, ABNB, ITW, PDBC, MA, JPM, IEMG, AES, ALB, TYL, BAC, UA, BKR, WYNN, VLO, WM, VT, VRSK, VPL, SMG, ESGU, ICLN, NEM, NUE, OC, PINS, POOL, HLT, CRL, XOM, DD, SO, SPDW, SPEM, GWX, RWX, SPMD,
- Added Positions: XLI, DIS, CCL, COST, AAPL, SLV, NCLH, NKE, VSTO, SHOP, VICI, AOUT, DRI, FCX, FOUR, IEA, IRM, GDXJ, VO, VWO, IWB, BEPC, VB, WMT, UFO, GLD, TGT, UNH, NFLX, HD, FDIS, EA, CMCSA, BABA,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, SPLG, IWM, PSJ, GDX, MSFT, ATVI, QQQ, NEE, PYPL, XLK, KRE, SRVR, LUV, CVX, VOO, HASI, SWBI, ESPO, QTS, MGP, BRK.B, QCOM, SPSM, VFC, LHX, HON, UPS, ACN, ABT,
- Sold Out: PFF, PHYS, LULU, PAGS, IWO, CCJ, GRBK, DKNG, GEO, UPWK, MU, WGO, TXG, TGI, TTWO, CXW, VDE, FLNT, DBA, MRNA, OKTA, GLUU, TSLA, CFA, SPGI, ECL, SYK, TXN, JD, APO, VZ, MUR, ATO, MMM, SYY, PEP, OCGN, JNJ, IWF, CSCO, BLK, AWK, IWD, ARKW, EEM, ROBO, AMT,
For the details of Black Swift Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/black+swift+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Black Swift Group, LLC
- VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 116,300 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 60,455 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 36,795 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.37%
- Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 95,965 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 957.47%
- United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - 161,475 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 161,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 70,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 38,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 104,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 40,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $28.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 89,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 957.47%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 95,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 248.76%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 29,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 256.47%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 120,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 18295.24%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 163.70%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 17,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 154.40%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 89,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)
Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.Sold Out: Cameco Corp (CCJ)
Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37.
