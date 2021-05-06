Logo
Black Swift Group, LLC Buys United Airlines Holdings Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Black Swift Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys United Airlines Holdings Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Dynamic Software ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Swift Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Black Swift Group, LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Black Swift Group, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/black+swift+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Black Swift Group, LLC
  1. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 116,300 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 60,455 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 36,795 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.37%
  4. Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 95,965 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 957.47%
  5. United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - 161,475 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 161,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 70,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 38,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 104,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 40,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $28.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 89,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 957.47%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 95,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 248.76%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 29,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 256.47%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 120,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 18295.24%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 163.70%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 17,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 154.40%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 89,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Sold Out: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Sold Out: PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS)

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.

Sold Out: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Black Swift Group, LLC. Also check out:

