Black Swift Group, LLC Buys United Airlines Holdings Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

Investment company Black Swift Group, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys United Airlines Holdings Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco Dynamic Software ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Black Swift Group, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Black Swift Group, LLC owns 190 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 116,300 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 60,455 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 36,795 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.37% Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI) - 95,965 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 957.47% United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) - 161,475 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. New Position

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.96%. The holding were 161,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 70,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 38,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $52.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 104,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $56.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 40,120 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC initiated holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.32 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.3. The stock is now traded at around $28.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 89,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 957.47%. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $103.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 95,965 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 248.76%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 29,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Carnival Corp by 256.47%. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $26.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 120,665 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 18295.24%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $372.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,863 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 163.70%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 17,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 154.40%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 89,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18.

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51.

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.3 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.73.

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14.

Black Swift Group, LLC sold out a holding in Cameco Corp. The sale prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37.