Shaker Investments Llc Buys MKS Instruments Inc, Snap-on Inc, Medpace Holdings Inc, Sells Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Xcel Energy Inc

New Purchases: MKSI, SNA, JPM, LMBS, ONTO, EOG,

MKSI, SNA, JPM, LMBS, ONTO, EOG, Added Positions: MEDP, FB, MCHP, MBUU, IPGP, IGSB, DHI, PD, CFG, TBIO, WCC, MSFT, PLPC,

MEDP, FB, MCHP, MBUU, IPGP, IGSB, DHI, PD, CFG, TBIO, WCC, MSFT, PLPC, Reduced Positions: DXCM, PAYC, AX, GLOB, AGX, TTD, PYPL, CSGP, PCTY, MU, QLYS, V, VEEV, ALRM, KR, XBI, SFM, SEDG, CRL, IMKTA, BOOT, SCHM, SHY,

DXCM, PAYC, AX, GLOB, AGX, TTD, PYPL, CSGP, PCTY, MU, QLYS, V, VEEV, ALRM, KR, XBI, SFM, SEDG, CRL, IMKTA, BOOT, SCHM, SHY, Sold Out: TNDM, TDOC, XEL, SCHX,

Investment company Shaker Investments Llc Current Portfolio ) buys MKS Instruments Inc, Snap-on Inc, Medpace Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, DexCom Inc, Globant SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Investments Llc. As of 2021Q1, Shaker Investments Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shaker+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Axos Financial Inc (AX) - 536,755 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31% WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 90,281 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 25,149 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.64% Insulet Corp (PODD) - 23,299 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 11,675 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $176.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 16,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $245.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 9,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 15,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $76.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Medpace Holdings Inc by 107.38%. The purchase prices were between $132.02 and $168.26, with an estimated average price of $153.2. The stock is now traded at around $164.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 17,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 70.26%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 68.34%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 17,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Malibu Boats Inc by 129.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 101.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 26,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 77.81%. The purchase prices were between $197.51 and $258.58, with an estimated average price of $227.64. The stock is now traded at around $189.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.