Shaker Investments Llc Buys MKS Instruments Inc, Snap-on Inc, Medpace Holdings Inc, Sells Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Xcel Energy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Shaker Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys MKS Instruments Inc, Snap-on Inc, Medpace Holdings Inc, Facebook Inc, JPMorgan Chase, sells Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Xcel Energy Inc, DexCom Inc, Globant SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shaker Investments Llc. As of 2021Q1, Shaker Investments Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shaker+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHAKER INVESTMENTS LLC
  1. Axos Financial Inc (AX) - 536,755 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.31%
  2. WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 90,281 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 25,149 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.64%
  4. Insulet Corp (PODD) - 23,299 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  5. Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) - 11,675 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
New Purchase: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.92 and $188.24, with an estimated average price of $168.05. The stock is now traded at around $176.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 16,476 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.72 and $232.04, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $245.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 9,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $157.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 8,079 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $50.89 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $51.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 15,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.77 and $66.48, with an estimated average price of $59.6. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Shaker Investments Llc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $76.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP)

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Medpace Holdings Inc by 107.38%. The purchase prices were between $132.02 and $168.26, with an estimated average price of $153.2. The stock is now traded at around $164.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 17,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 70.26%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 11,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 68.34%. The purchase prices were between $133.04 and $163.05, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 17,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in Malibu Boats Inc by 129.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 23,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 101.15%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 26,858 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

Shaker Investments Llc added to a holding in IPG Photonics Corp by 77.81%. The purchase prices were between $197.51 and $258.58, with an estimated average price of $227.64. The stock is now traded at around $189.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 8,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The sale prices were between $81.28 and $104.34, with an estimated average price of $93.12.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Shaker Investments Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $96.67, with an estimated average price of $94.



