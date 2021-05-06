Augustine Asset Management Inc Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Franco-Nevada Corp, BP PLC, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc

New Purchases: BDX, BP, LHX, SHG,

Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Augustine Asset Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Franco-Nevada Corp, BP PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Shinhan Financial Group Co, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Augustine Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Augustine Asset Management Inc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,810 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 137,872 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,002 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 40,848 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 58,022 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $249.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 6,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $217.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.67 and $33.54, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 66.04%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $143.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.