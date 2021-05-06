Logo
Augustine Asset Management Inc Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Franco-Nevada Corp, BP PLC, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jacksonville, FL, based Investment company Augustine Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Franco-Nevada Corp, BP PLC, L3Harris Technologies Inc, Shinhan Financial Group Co, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc, iShares Gold Trust, Enterprise Products Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Augustine Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Augustine Asset Management Inc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/augustine+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AUGUSTINE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,810 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 137,872 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,002 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  4. Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 40,848 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  5. Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 58,022 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $249.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 6,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $217.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.67 and $33.54, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 66.04%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $143.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)

Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.



Author's Avatar

insider