Augustine Asset Management Inc Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Franco-Nevada Corp, BP PLC, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Viatris Inc, Discovery Inc

- New Purchases: BDX, BP, LHX, SHG,
- Added Positions: FNV, MRK, IBM, GIM, IVW, VTI,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, DISCA, EPD, INTC, NVDA, BAC, BBVA, XOM, AMZN, BRK.B,
- Sold Out: VTRS, IAU,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 171,810 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 137,872 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 68,002 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 40,848 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 58,022 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $237.89 and $263.3, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $249.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 6,423 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)
Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.75 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 16,951 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59. The stock is now traded at around $217.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG)
Augustine Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.67 and $33.54, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $35.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 66.04%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $143.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
Augustine Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.79%. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,301 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Augustine Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09.
