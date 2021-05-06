Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys La-Z-Boy Inc, Wells Fargo, Nokia Oyj, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: LZB, WFC, NOK, FSR, PICK, VIAC, MTB, KSS, NOW, XLK, MCD, VAC, CBFV, VLO, SGEN, NCNO, AMD, AY, NEP, FHB, NP, KNSA, OKTA, ICLN, DRNA, ARKW, C, PANW, BP, JNPR, SMH, CUB, ABB, XBI, BCPC, SENEB, FNB, VXUS, WMB, RH, DG, OSUR, RNG, QCOM, TEAF, RDS.B, SLP, GIS, TWTR, HMC, TSM, DKNG, MU, SNOW, QS, RY, VEEV, PINS, OCFC, TSLA, BCS, EBC, SJM, LVS, VALE, WBA, VBK, LWAY, BCC, WLTW, HTGC, PCRX, SCCO, DLTH, REZI, INUV, FULT, TTD, JHG, SPLK, ISR, CI, BIIB, MBWM, ZM, RKT, GENE, SVC, RRGB, PACB, NIO, ARKK, DDD, UGI, AAL, AVNS, ARKG, MDXG, GDRX, OEF, SPY, WELL, TWLO, JBGS, SPOT, FSLY, ED, EDIT, NTLA, BIGC, BDN, IDXX, NFLX, SLG, UAL, RESN, BILL, HOL, CRM, SWKS, TTWO, UBSI, UNFI, KHC, CMPS, BG, CCL, GLW, FITB, FRAF, MSTR, MVIS, NGG, UNH, CHGG, DELL, CAN, SFTW, ALK, CZNC, CMCSA, ETN, GILT, GSK, HON, IGC, EVN, HASI, SQ, NMTR, ASIX, BPMP, HCAT, CARR, CCIV, VIH, ABNB, WISH, DM, JETS, ATVI, FUN, D, FCX, INFO, LPX, NVS, PENN, UAA, XLNX, YUM, AKER, SFM, TRVN, BIOC, DOCU, NKLA, IPOE, EWZ, IXUS, QQQ, XLE, XOM, ILMN, NYCB, JWN, RYN, REGN, ROST, SIVB, UFPI, SENEA, MPA, BYM, MA, KKR, GM, PRLB, XONE, MIXT, BNED, 2TX, CRSP, CHWY, ASO, EFA, SUSA, BMY, HD, LMT, NKE, NUVA, OTTR, PFE, SCHN, IDEX, NEO, MHI, EXG, DAL, AVGO, SR4, NVTA, HRI, YUMC, M44, BNGO, JMIA, BYND, UBER, PLTR, ESGD, GLD, AMT, TFC, BRK.B, BA, BTI, CVS, LUMN, CIG, CVA, DUK, ECL, ERIC, NEE, FR, BEN, EHC, HSY, MPB, VTRS, NFG, PPL, PWOD, PRA, STLD, SYK, TM, RTX, VLGEA, VOD, EBAY, ET, BOE, PM, STWD, LYB, CRWD, OTIS, CAPA, SLV, AFL, KO, CCI, FFIV, FFBC, MLHR, KEY, MDLZ, LSI, MO, NVO, NNDM,

Added Positions: PYPL, GOOG,

Reduced Positions: IVV, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, IQLT, IJR, QUAL, GOVT, IWM, VTI, AAPL, GOOGL, ISTB, VZ, EXC, JPM, MSFT, V, FB, AMGN, JNJ, DIS, AXP, KMB, IYW, CSCO, INTC, BAC, ORCL, TGT, PWR, ABBV, ALL, MDT, FISV, CERN, ACN, TMO, LOW, ARE, JCI, MCK, MUB, UNP, MAR, PG, CVX, EEM, NVDA, ABT, IWB, ROP, UL, TXG, GILD, LUV, AMZN, SWK, IBM, CF, COST, PRU, ADBE, SPGI, ITOT, QTEC, MRK, HUBB, IWR, PNC, TXN, PEG, GE, SIRI,

Sold Out: ENB, T, AMP, AMC,

Investment company Abundance Wealth Counselors Current Portfolio ) buys La-Z-Boy Inc, Wells Fargo, Nokia Oyj, Fisker Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abundance Wealth Counselors. As of 2021Q1, Abundance Wealth Counselors owns 360 stocks with a total value of $25 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Abundance Wealth Counselors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abundance+wealth+counselors/current-portfolio/portfolio

La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) - 3,708 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. New Position Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,357 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Nokia Oyj (NOK) - 1,840 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Fisker Inc (FSR) - 19,639 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK) - 1,732 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. New Position

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $45.49, with an estimated average price of $41.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 3,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 2,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 19,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 1,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 261.82%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $247.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2356.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26.

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61.