Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys La-Z-Boy Inc, Wells Fargo, Nokia Oyj, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Abundance Wealth Counselors (Current Portfolio) buys La-Z-Boy Inc, Wells Fargo, Nokia Oyj, Fisker Inc, BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers , sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abundance Wealth Counselors. As of 2021Q1, Abundance Wealth Counselors owns 360 stocks with a total value of $25 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Abundance Wealth Counselors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abundance+wealth+counselors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Abundance Wealth Counselors
  1. La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) - 3,708 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 2,357 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Nokia Oyj (NOK) - 1,840 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Fisker Inc (FSR) - 19,639 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK) - 1,732 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $45.49, with an estimated average price of $41.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 3,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 2,357 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 1,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fisker Inc (FSR)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 19,639 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers . The purchase prices were between $36.52 and $44.32, with an estimated average price of $40.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 1,732 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 2,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 261.82%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $247.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Abundance Wealth Counselors added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2356.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 176 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $31.97 and $37.2, with an estimated average price of $35.14.

Sold Out: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $187.01 and $232.8, with an estimated average price of $216.26.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Abundance Wealth Counselors sold out a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1.98 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $7.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Abundance Wealth Counselors. Also check out:

1. Abundance Wealth Counselors's Undervalued Stocks
2. Abundance Wealth Counselors's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Abundance Wealth Counselors's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Abundance Wealth Counselors keeps buying
insider

insider