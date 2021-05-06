Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc

New Purchases: IAT, VOO, IVOL, PHO, ATER, WY, AES, RPV, VRM, EFV, JETS, IYE, EWL, ARKG, GOVT, BX, TOT, EOG, EWQ, SGOL, CLNC, AWH, 1HB,

Investment company Magnus Financial Group LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnus Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Magnus Financial Group LLC owns 221 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 922,146 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 411,539 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 101,102 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.17% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 214,151 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.42% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 965,770 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 34,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Aterian Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $38.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.98%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $159.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 32,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 45.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 154,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.36%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 87.18%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 75.87%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $108.54 and $125.2, with an estimated average price of $116.68.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65.

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.