Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc

- New Purchases: IAT, VOO, IVOL, PHO, ATER, WY, AES, RPV, VRM, EFV, JETS, IYE, EWL, ARKG, GOVT, BX, TOT, EOG, EWQ, SGOL, CLNC, AWH, 1HB,
- Added Positions: IWD, VTIP, SPYV, IEMG, IVE, XLF, IYR, FPE, RSP, IYF, VCSH, GLD, KBE, USMV, BNDX, EFAV, UTG, ACWX, INSG, NIO, FAN, FTCS, EFG, XAR, SNAP, XLE, EWT, ESGU, XBI, MCHI, PDBC, KBWB, XLV, IHI, AEP, IWN, XOM, IGT, EWY, COR, EMB, EPD, FIF, SQ, ARKK, SPLG, PFF, FMB, MUB, VFH, VIG, VOOV, EFL, VXUS,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, IVV, AAPL, IJH, IJR, PEP, MSFT, AMZN, IWM, XLU, FB, VEA, BRK.B, EEM, GOOGL, TSLA, GOOG, HD, MRK, CVX, SPLV, XLK, CSCO, PFE, UNH, VZ, V, VWO, INTC, PG, DIS, MA, PYPL, JPM, TMO, WMT, AVGO, VOOG, XLI, ABT, KO, NFLX, GM, ABBV, T, BAC, BMY, LLY, LMT, SBUX, TXN, TIP, AXP, BLK, NEE, HON, LOW, NKE, TSE, IVW, ADP, CAT, FICO, IDXX, INTU, MDLZ, MS, CRM, OLED, WM, RNP, DVY, IYW, QQQ, VBK, XLB, XLY, AMT, ED, CCI, DE, EW, HUM, ILMN, JNJ, PRU, PEG, REGN, THO, WMB, IRBT, KYN, KMI, FPF, SPCE, EFA, LQD, QDF, SCZ, SHY, VBR, VGT, VLUE, VNQ, VOT, ENB, GS, MDT, PNC, NAD, ZNGA, TWTR, EWC, IWP, SCHD, TAN, VRP, VTI, VTV, VYM,
- Sold Out: MDY, SLY, IWB, MDGL, ZYME, CMCSA, ADBE, MCD, UNP, MMM, AMGN, NVDA, AMD, BDX, BA, C, COST, DHR, IBM, ORCL, PM, GDRX, ACN, ETN, ISRG, QCOM, TJX, TGT, UPS, DG, XYL, LDP, NHA, NEAR, MO, AMAT, ADSK, BRO, CVS, EQIX, FORM, GE, ICE, KLAC, MKSI, OSK, PAYX, LIN, RGEN, SRE, SWKS, TRMB, X, RTX, ZBRA, CHTR, CPRI, ENPH, NOW, ZTS, SEDG, ETSY, LITE, MINT, SHYG, PLD, ATVI, APD, ALGN, AMED, AEE, ABCB, BOH, BHLB, CRL, CI, CLF, CGNX, GLW, CREE, DAR, DUK, EMR, EXPO, FDS, FAST, GPN, GGG, SVC, SR, LAD, MMC, SPGI, MOH, HOPE, NWBI, STL, SAIA, SO, STMP, SF, TTC, UGI, UFPI, UBA, WFC, EOI, EVR, LDOS, TMUS, MASI, IRDM, MTDR, KEYS, FCPT, PINS, BND, HEZU, IYH, PTF, XLC, DDD, BPFH, M, FBP, FSP, FULT, GT, LXP, MRO, NYMT, PTEN, RRC, SWN, BBI, WETF, ET, HIO, BKCC, CUL1, INN, SABR, BNED, ZIOP, ZSAN,
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 922,146 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 411,539 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 101,102 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.17%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 214,151 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.42%
- First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 965,770 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 34,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)
Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aterian Inc (ATER)
Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Aterian Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $38.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.98%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $159.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 32,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 45.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 154,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.36%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 87.18%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 75.87%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)
Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.Sold Out: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)
Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $108.54 and $125.2, with an estimated average price of $116.68.Sold Out: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)
Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.
