Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Magnus Financial Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnus Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q1, Magnus Financial Group LLC owns 221 stocks with a total value of $377 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Magnus Financial Group LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magnus+financial+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Magnus Financial Group LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 922,146 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 411,539 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.96%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 101,102 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.17%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 214,151 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 66.42%
  5. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 965,770 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.92 and $59.08, with an estimated average price of $52.76. The stock is now traded at around $61.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 34,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,441 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 34,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.72 and $49.4, with an estimated average price of $48.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,115 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aterian Inc (ATER)

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Aterian Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $32.28. The stock is now traded at around $15.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $31.19 and $36.15, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $38.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.98%. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $159.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 32,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 45.39%. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 154,012 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.36%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,706 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 87.18%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 39,929 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 20,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 75.87%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $167.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SLY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $78.53 and $99.37, with an estimated average price of $90.41.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29.

Sold Out: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (MDGL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $108.54 and $125.2, with an estimated average price of $116.68.

Sold Out: Zymeworks Inc (ZYME)

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Zymeworks Inc. The sale prices were between $29.83 and $56.81, with an estimated average price of $40.65.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $48.42 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $52.83.



Here is the complete portfolio of Magnus Financial Group LLC. Also check out:

1. Magnus Financial Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Magnus Financial Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Magnus Financial Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Magnus Financial Group LLC keeps buying
