Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, FIRST TR LARGE CAP, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: IWM, IOO, SYLD, KBE, IVOL, IJS, SPHB, HOLX, EFV, APTV, GM, SAVE, BHC, AXP, GSIE, LYFT, MBB, SCHH, VIGI, VONG, ITA, VOOG, XLU, BDX, RCL, BUSE, LIN, PEG, DKNG, UAL, ET, TWTR, CGC, PINS, YELL, PAA, VXRT, OEG, SURF, UVXY, NOK, UUUU,

BSV, FEX, RSP, RWJ, ABBV, SQ, SCHD, RDVY, CORP, BABA, AGG, VB, TME, ARKK, FB, F, SCHM, VXUS, IWS, SCHA, SCHR, XLI, SCHG, VUG, VO, DLN, QUAL, VYM, SPEM, DBC, GDX, VGT, CME, BKLN, DBA, XLE, CAT, JPM, TSLA, ITOT, SPDW, T, VZ, DIS, V, SENS, IEFA, IWO, MUB, SCHX, CVX, IBM, QCOM, QQQX, NIO, EFAV, FUMB, SCHE, SCHP, SPHD, VLUE, VTV, VWO, BA, C, EPD, GS, ISRG, LMT, PFE, CRM, PM, PHYS, XHR, SHOP, DIA, FMHI, GOVT, IAU, JETS, PGX, SCHB, SCHO, VTEB, ACN, MO, BAC, VIAC, CVS, CSCO, CLX, STZ, COST, LLY, EXC, GIS, GILD, GLAD, GOOGL, LRCX, MMP, MCD, PZZA, PG, O, RDS.A, SBUX, RTX, UNH, BX, ETJ, AVGO, DG, PSX, GOOG, FSK, GWGH, ETSY, PYPL, MIME, BL, SE, TLSA, AOK, AOM, ARKW, FMB, FTCS, IJH, MGK, PZA, SLV, SPLV, SPTM, SRLN, VBR, VEA, VHT, VNQ, VOE, XLF, XLY, ABT, AMD, AIG, AMGN, BRK.B, BLK, BMY, BTI, CMCSA, DUK, DX, EXPE, HBAN, LOW, MAR, MS, VHC, PRU, TGT, WBA, WM, DNP, JPC, BUD, PCI, TWLO, DOW, FSKR, BIL, EFG, FDL, GSLC, HYLS, HYMB, IHI, PHB, SCHF, SPMD, VBK, VOO, XMLV, XSLV, Reduced Positions: SPY, GLD, USMV, QQQ, ACWV, ANGL, ARKG, AAPL, SPLG, TIP, EMQQ, MINT, AMLP, ROKU, DGRW, IVV, XLK, GSY, IGSB, DGRO, SPG, IGIB, SDY, VIG, ADBE, FV, TLT, VCLT, VGSH, AEO, LUV, TNDM, MRNA, ACWI, BIV, HACK, XLB, XLV, NEE, FDX, HD, AOR, FDN, FDT, FTSM, FVD, IWF, LMBS, LQD, PFF, QQEW, VCSH, MMM, UHAL, AINV, CAH, SCHW, KO, FITB, FMBI, JNJ, MU, NFLX, TEVA, RIG, UPS, RDS.B, PPR, HTD, MA, TDOC, DOCU, CWB, EEM, FDM, FRI, IBUY, IEF, IWB, IWP, JNK, MJ, NOBL, QTEC, ROM, SCZ, SLYV, SPIP, SPTS, ARCC, BP, COP, XOM, GD, ITW, INTC, KSS, MRK, NKE, PAYX, SO, VLO, WFC, OPK, PDT, ETG, PFN, TWO, PSLV, OFS, ZM, UBER, DES, ESGE, FXH, JKH, SCHZ, SPSB, VOT, XLC,

Investment company Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, FIRST TR LARGE CAP, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. owns 407 stocks with a total value of $559 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 72,109 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,307 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.07% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 195,722 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 150,360 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.80% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,291 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.55%

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 72,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.42 and $66.45, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $69.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $64.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 455.84%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 48,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP by 838.19%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 35,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.31%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 28,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 424.67%. The purchase prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $118.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 48.39%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 46,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 115.71%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $231.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $48.91 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34.

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.