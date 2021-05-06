Logo
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, FIRST TR LARGE CAP, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, FIRST TR LARGE CAP, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. owns 407 stocks with a total value of $559 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ausdal+financial+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.
  1. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 72,109 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,307 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.07%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 195,722 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  4. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 150,360 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.80%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 30,291 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.55%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 72,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.42 and $66.45, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $69.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $55.22. The stock is now traded at around $64.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 22,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.16 and $54.73, with an estimated average price of $48.48. The stock is now traded at around $54.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 21,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The purchase prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $104.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,996 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 455.84%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 48,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FIRST TR LARGE CAP (FEX)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TR LARGE CAP by 838.19%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $80.72, with an estimated average price of $77.61. The stock is now traded at around $83.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 35,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.31%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $149.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 28,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 424.67%. The purchase prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21. The stock is now traded at around $118.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 24,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 48.39%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $115.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 46,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 115.71%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $231.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 13,262 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The sale prices were between $48.91 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Sold Out: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23.

Sold Out: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Workday Inc. The sale prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59.

Sold Out: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12.

Sold Out: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The sale prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.. Also check out:

