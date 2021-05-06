Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys Kirkland Lake Gold, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Emerson Electric Co, Oshkosh Corp, Points International

- New Purchases: WFG,
- Added Positions: KL, QSR, RCI, GIB, BNS, WCN, ENB, GIL, MFC, BABA, BUD, FLR, HSIC,
- Reduced Positions: NTR, EMR, OSK, PCOM, INTC, RTX, GOOGL, GOOG, CSCO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.
- Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 3,577,647 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71%
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 734,953 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 1,210,834 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.7%
- Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 995,744 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.14%
- Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) - 1,278,147 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20%
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 176,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,668,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 75.72%. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.
