Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Buys Kirkland Lake Gold, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Emerson Electric Co, Oshkosh Corp, Points International

Investment company Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Kirkland Lake Gold, West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, sells Emerson Electric Co, Oshkosh Corp, Points International during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Galibier Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owns 39 stocks with a total value of $666 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 3,577,647 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.71% Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) - 734,953 shares, 10.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Nutrien Ltd (NTR) - 1,210,834 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.7% Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) - 995,744 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.14% Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) - 1,278,147 shares, 8.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20%

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $84.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 176,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 32.81%. The purchase prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09. The stock is now traded at around $38.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,668,056 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 75.72%. The purchase prices were between $57.73 and $71.83, with an estimated average price of $64.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 24,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.