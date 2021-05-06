Consolidated Planning Corp Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pinterest Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

- New Purchases: PINS, RJF, AIRC, TXN, TWTR, IJJ, IJT,
- Added Positions: TLT, SUSA, MTUM, FNDX, MCD, JNJ, MSFT, NFLX, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, TSLA, SO, IWF, AAPL, WELL, SPY, KO, CMCSA, HD, JPM, BRK.B, GPN, ARKK, LMT,
- Sold Out: SPTL, RWJ, VZ, IVV,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 335,386 shares, 44.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 146,369 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.73%
- Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 162,003 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 48,486 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 30,640 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)
Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $181.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 146,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The sale prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.
