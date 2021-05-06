Logo
Consolidated Planning Corp Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pinterest Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

insider
May 06, 2021
Investment company Consolidated Planning Corp (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Pinterest Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc, Apartment Income REIT Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Consolidated Planning Corp. As of 2021Q1, Consolidated Planning Corp owns 56 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Consolidated Planning Corp's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/consolidated+planning+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Consolidated Planning Corp
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 335,386 shares, 44.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  2. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 146,369 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.73%
  3. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 162,003 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 48,486 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 30,640 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,584 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.03 and $123.59, with an estimated average price of $111.82. The stock is now traded at around $134.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,516 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,239 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $181.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $53.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Consolidated Planning Corp initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Consolidated Planning Corp added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6. The stock is now traded at around $139.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.2%. The holding were 146,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)

Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF. The sale prices were between $80.26 and $123.34, with an estimated average price of $102.21.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Consolidated Planning Corp sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Consolidated Planning Corp. Also check out:

1. Consolidated Planning Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Consolidated Planning Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Consolidated Planning Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Consolidated Planning Corp keeps buying
