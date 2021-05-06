Logo
Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys Pfizer Inc, Telefonica Brasil SA, International Seaways Inc, Sells Telefonica Brasil SA, China Mobile, Avista Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Seattle, WA, based Investment company Lesa Sroufe & Co (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Telefonica Brasil SA, International Seaways Inc, Nokia Oyj, Chevron Corp, sells Telefonica Brasil SA, China Mobile, Avista Corp, Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lesa Sroufe & Co. As of 2021Q1, Lesa Sroufe & Co owns 66 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lesa Sroufe & Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lesa+sroufe+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lesa Sroufe & Co
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,288 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
  2. Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN) - 96,655 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  3. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 65,739 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  4. Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 123,737 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  5. M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 23,383 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV)

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 226,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Seaways Inc (INSW)

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in International Seaways Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 61,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $496.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Lesa Sroufe & Co added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 399,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Telefonica Brasil SA (TSPA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Avista Corp (AVA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in Avista Corp. The sale prices were between $37.32 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $41.14.

Sold Out: Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA)

Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $29.06, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.



