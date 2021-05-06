Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys Pfizer Inc, Telefonica Brasil SA, International Seaways Inc, Sells Telefonica Brasil SA, China Mobile, Avista Corp

New Purchases: PFE, VIV, INSW, CVX, XOM, MDY, ENIC,

PFE, VIV, INSW, CVX, XOM, MDY, ENIC, Added Positions: NOK, ERJ, AU, DSX, HL, LAZ, SCHF, SH, TPC, DAKT,

NOK, ERJ, AU, DSX, HL, LAZ, SCHF, SH, TPC, DAKT, Reduced Positions: BIL, SCHX, MTB, CVS,

BIL, SCHX, MTB, CVS, Sold Out: TSPA, CHL, AVA, HA, VGT, KO, ORA,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Lesa Sroufe & Co Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Telefonica Brasil SA, International Seaways Inc, Nokia Oyj, Chevron Corp, sells Telefonica Brasil SA, China Mobile, Avista Corp, Hawaiian Holdings Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lesa Sroufe & Co. As of 2021Q1, Lesa Sroufe & Co owns 66 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lesa Sroufe & Co's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lesa+sroufe+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,288 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (SCHN) - 96,655 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 65,739 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) - 123,737 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 23,383 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 59,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.1, with an estimated average price of $8.36. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 226,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in International Seaways Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.79 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 61,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $108.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,938 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lesa Sroufe & Co initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $496.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lesa Sroufe & Co added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 399,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in Telefonica Brasil SA. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $7.5, with an estimated average price of $6.88.

Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in Avista Corp. The sale prices were between $37.32 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $41.14.

Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $29.06, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Lesa Sroufe & Co sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.