Compass Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Johnson & Johnson, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: AGG, JNJ,
- Added Positions: VEA, VTI, SPY, BIV,
- Reduced Positions: IWV, IWF, IVV, JPST, SPSB, XLV, VB, USIG, PRF, KRE, VGT, SPAB, MINT, IAU, MSFT,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 49,272 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74%
- iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 64,751 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.94%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 48,342 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.62%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 352,536 shares, 6.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.23%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 206,388 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.24%
Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 49,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Compass Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $167.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Compass Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.24%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 206,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.
