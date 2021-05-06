Fiduciary Counselling Inc Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells General Mills Inc, 3M Co

New Purchases: BRK.B,

Saint Paul, MN, based Investment company Fiduciary Counselling Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells General Mills Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. As of 2021Q1, Fiduciary Counselling Inc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $32 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIDUCIARY COUNSELLING INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+counselling+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 24 shares, 28.62% of the total portfolio. Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 235,706 shares, 25.94% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 34,855 shares, 24.12% of the total portfolio. PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) - 89,351 shares, 14.62% of the total portfolio. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 5,029 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $282.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 81 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Fiduciary Counselling Inc sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.