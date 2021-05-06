Wade G W & Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Pinterest Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Eaton Vance Corp

New Purchases: MS, JETS, SCZ, BLOK, UBER, BAX, HONE, FVD, RWX, ESGD, EZU, FDN, LUV, NRG, JEF, PBW, VYM, VTEB, EXPE, SCHP, SCHX, COP, IFF, VOE, BIDU, IYH, EFV, VT, TFI, FNDX, SPTM, MUB, SCHD, SCHA, TLND, JBLU, AMG, AFL, ADS, AMAT, CI, CTSH, STZ, DEO, DD, HE, DHS, KR, MAR, EVV, GDV, GLP, GM, CB, ALRN, DELL, ADV, IDRA,

Wellesley, MA, based Investment company Wade G W & Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Pinterest Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Eaton Vance Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wade G W & Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wade G W & Inc owns 350 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WADE G W & INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wade+g+w+%26+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 736,939 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.62% WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 730,490 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,118,138 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 302,780 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 225,513 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45%

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 60,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 83,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 96,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 133.66%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 188,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 146.84%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 76,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 137.58%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 127,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2356.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21.