Wade G W & Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Pinterest Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Eaton Vance Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Wade G W & Inc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells Pinterest Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Eaton Vance Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wellesley, MA, based Investment company Wade G W & Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, sells Pinterest Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Eaton Vance Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wade G W & Inc. As of 2021Q1, Wade G W & Inc owns 350 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WADE G W & INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wade+g+w+%26+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WADE G W & INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 736,939 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.62%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) - 730,490 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,118,138 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 302,780 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 225,513 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.45%
New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 60,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 83,201 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,293 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $48.6. The stock is now traded at around $51.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,763 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Wade G W & Inc initiated holding in Baxter International Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.76%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 96,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 9,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 133.66%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.15, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 188,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 146.84%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $148.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 76,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 137.58%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 127,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Wade G W & Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2356.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.

Sold Out: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Wade G W & Inc sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of WADE G W & INC. Also check out:

1. WADE G W & INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WADE G W & INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WADE G W & INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WADE G W & INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider