BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. Buys Plug Power Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Zai Lab, Pan American Silver Corp

- New Purchases: GPRE, BILI, QS, DNMR, AEO, VLDR, HASI, FPR, GTLS, NVRO, SAII, IEA, DQ, RGEN, ITT, GH, BOKF, DCPH, LSI, BRKS, RDN, DIOD, VERI, LOB, AA, LNG, WOR, ACIC, FRT, LIND, UUUU, WFG, RGLD, COLD, ACC, JBGS, PK, AIRC, PGRE, GLPI, ESRT, NWSA, CPT, CONE, AG, DEI, CUBE, SHO, SLF, SLG, KRC, EQC, GGG,
- Added Positions: PLUG, NOVA, ENPH, AMT, RUN, PANW, BABA, GM, SEDG, EDU, CRM, SBNY, SPGI, DIS, NFLX, XPEV, AMD, NKE, FSLR, ADBE, COO, BKNG, VRSN, V, REGI, ALXN, HOLX, SHOP, CNC, JPM, GDS, INFY, FDX, HD, EQIX, UNH, EBAY, GNRC, NKLA, ARRY, FSR, AMZN, AZO, BSX, IBN, ICE, ROP, TGT, TMO, YNDX, JD, AAPL, BIDU, DE, F, HDB, HXL, HST, JNJ, TSM, WRI, OESX, TREE, HZNP, GBT, YUMC, EOSE, BIIB, CL, COST, DLR, IFF, SIVB, MELI, BKI, AZEK, JOBS, ABT, CDNS, CYTK, INTC, MTH, NBIX, ODFL, POOL, TXN, TYL, WM, CYRX, CDW, BURL, PYPL, FIII, AJG, BXP, CVS, CHKP, CLX, EL, GILD, HR, IP, ISRG, JNPR, MCHP, NTES, NTAP, PPG, REG, TTWO, WTFC, JAZZ, TEL, AWK, MSCI, CHTR, RDUS, AGIO, KEYS, NEWR, RPD, PLNT, FTDR, OTIS, HYLN, MMM, ACN, ATVI, ALNY, AME, ATR, WTRG, ALV, ADP, AVB, AVY, AXS, BMY, BC, CSGS, CWST, LUMN, CTSH, COLM, COP, CCK, DPZ, ETN, EW, EA, LLY, EQR, ESS, FFIV, FLIR, BEN, GRMN, ASR, HRL, IBM, INTU, KEY, KMB, KNX, LH, MAR, MMC, MAS, MSA, MBT, NWL, PETS, PLXS, PG, PRU, DGX, RJF, O, SEE, XPO, SHW, SBUX, SUI, UBSI, UPS, VFC, MTN, VAR, VTR, WTS, WHR, WWD, OC, BR, DAL, LYB, TAL, QTS, ALLY, SYF, AXTA, WING, HPE, NGVT, EVBG, IRTC, ZYME, IR, SE, DELL, CHWY, CARR, NGA, EBC, AEP, IVZ, NLY, ANSS, ADM, AIZ, BJRI, BAC, BAX, BMRN, BWA, COF, CAT, CE, CX, CME, ED, BAP, CCI, DHI, DISCA, D, EMN, EIX, EME, EPD, EXR, FDS, FAST, GE, FUL, HAL, THG, HSIC, MTCH, IPG, JACK, JLL, LBTYA, MPW, MTD, MHK, TLK, PTC, PH, BRFS, PKI, PFG, PEG, RF, WRK, SBAC, SEIC, WPM, TER, UCBI, VNO, WBA, WDC, WLTW, XLNX, PAC, VG, AER, GLDD, LULU, ULTA, LEA, CBOE, GMAB, FRC, XYL, EPAM, VIPS, BERY, ABBV, BFAM, VOYA, SFM, CTLT, KHC, AGR, TWLO, TPIC, HWM, OKTA, BKR, MRNA, SLQT, GOCO,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, PAAS, AKAM, GOLD, PODD, KGC, NEM, BLDP, ON, FISV, MSFT, CIEN, APD, GIB, VCEL, EXPE, JKHY, VIAC, VALE, MRK, URI, VRTX, CB, WELL, MU, ZBRA, RLJ, SQ, T, CTXS, ENTG, FHN, JCI, MCK, MDT, NVDA, STT, TRMB, GTE, AVGO, PLD, AWR, AMGN, ATRC, BDX, CSCO, PEAK, HSY, PFE, NXPI, PINC, PSTG, INVH, SWAV, BLK, BG, CAH, CNMD, CMI, DVA, KR, NTRS, NUE, ORCL, ROG, TJX, FTS, PTCT, XLRN, TWTR, BRX, TPTX, HES, ARNA, ADSK, FIS, CI, DUK, ELS, GIS, INFO, MCO, MS, MORN, NJR, OSK, PAYX, PEP, QCOM, WPC, WCN, ANTM, YUM, WU, MASI, FTNT, PFPT, FIVE, BSIG, HRI, AAP, A, AMP, ABC, APH, ADI, ARW, BLL, CHRW, COLB, CUZ, DHR, DKS, DOV, DRE, ECL, EMR, XOM, NEE, FITB, FR, MNST, HON, HUM, HBAN, ITW, KLAC, KSU, KIM, LB, MCD, MAA, NXST, OHI, PCAR, PRGO, PGR, PSA, PHM, STX, SRE, SWKS, SO, SYY, TROW, TU, TREX, MA, PGTI, EVR, MLCO, VRSK, DG, BAH, FLT, KMI, HCA, HII, FB, PNR, AMH, CXP, GOOG, CYBR, VICI, EQH, AFL, ALB, ARE, ALGN, MO, AMX, AXP, AIG, AMAT, ATO, TFC, CIB, BBD, ITUB, BSAC, BK, BRK.B, BBY, SAM, BRO, BF.B, CBRE, CMS, CSX, CPB, KMX, CNP, CERN, CRL, SCHW, CVX, CHD, CINF, CTAS, C, CSGP, KO, CCEP, CIG, ABEV, SBS, BVN, CAG, STZ, CPRT, GLW, DRI, DXCM, DD, EOG, ENIA, ETR, EXC, EXPD, FMC, FICO, FNF, FE, FMX, FCX, IT, GGB, GPN, GS, LHX, HIG, HPQ, HUBB, IEX, ILMN, JBHT, MDLZ, LRCX, LVS, LEN, LNC, MTB, MGM, MKL, MKTX, MRVL, MXIM, MKC, MET, MOH, TAP, MSI, VTRS, NVR, NDAQ, NSC, ES, ORLY, OXY, OMC, OKE, PNC, PPL, PKG, PBR, REGN, RMD, SLB, SGEN, SPG, SIRI, SNA, LUV, TRV, SYK, SNPS, TIMB, VIV, TFX, TEVA, TKR, GL, TSCO, TSN, UGP, UNP, UDR, RTX, UHS, VLO, VMC, GWW, WMT, WAT, WFC, WST, WMB, WEC, XEL, ZBH, CMG, L, LDOS, LBTYK, TMUS, DFS, VMW, BTG, PM, KDP, DISCK, EC, RGA, PBR.A, PAM, SSNC, VEON, HPP, MPC, SPLK, PSX, YY, ZTS, IQV, REXR, VEEV, ARMK, HLT, ANET, AY, CFG, AVAL, HUBS, GDDY, ETSY, Z, ENIC, TTD, COUP, SNAP, ROKU, DBX, DOCU, CHX, DOW, ZM, UBER, CTVA, WORK, PTON,
- Sold Out: ZLAB, DAR, CUB, CFII, ALTO, SRPT, ASML, TCOM, FOLD, ROCH, CSIQ, NNN, VER, TIF, STL, ACLS, NBHC, DTE, AU, SKT, XRX, CIXX, LW, TRU, CZZ, J, ZION, KEX, PCG, WYNN, PNW, DDOG, AVLR, CDAY, ZS, PAA, AYI, CVNA, MPWR, RPM, LBRDK, ZEN, RNG, RUTH, HTA, ERJ, APO, SBRA, NDSN, SSRM, EFX, SAH, TDG,
These are the top 5 holdings of BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,393,020 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,357,314 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 206,339 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,302,193 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.93%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 177,617 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,297,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $105.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 446,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 785,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 839,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 987,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Velodyne Lidar Inc (VLDR)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $18.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,444,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 567.15%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 6,727,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 119.63%. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,479,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 267.60%. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $126.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,059,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 305.06%. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,158,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 168.61%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 662,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 472.17%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $341.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 346,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $126.27 and $191.71, with an estimated average price of $155.27.Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74.Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23.Sold Out: CF Finance Acquisition Corp II (CFII)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.13.Sold Out: Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $8.04, with an estimated average price of $6.63.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.
