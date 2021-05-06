BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. Buys Plug Power Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Zai Lab, Pan American Silver Corp

New Purchases: GPRE, BILI, QS, DNMR, AEO, VLDR, HASI, FPR, GTLS, NVRO, SAII, IEA, DQ, RGEN, ITT, GH, BOKF, DCPH, LSI, BRKS, RDN, DIOD, VERI, LOB, AA, LNG, WOR, ACIC, FRT, LIND, UUUU, WFG, RGLD, COLD, ACC, JBGS, PK, AIRC, PGRE, GLPI, ESRT, NWSA, CPT, CONE, AG, DEI, CUBE, SHO, SLF, SLG, KRC, EQC, GGG,

Paris, I0, based Investment company BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. Current Portfolio ) buys Plug Power Inc, Sunnova Energy International Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, American Tower Corp, Sunrun Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Zai Lab, Pan American Silver Corp, Darling Ingredients Inc, Cubic Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A.. As of 2021Q1, BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. owns 762 stocks with a total value of $23.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,393,020 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,357,314 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 206,339 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,302,193 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.93% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 177,617 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in Green Plains Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.81 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $22.96. The stock is now traded at around $31.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,297,596 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71. The stock is now traded at around $105.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 446,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 785,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $20.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 839,069 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.87 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $35.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 987,618 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. initiated holding in Velodyne Lidar Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $18.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,444,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in Plug Power Inc by 567.15%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 6,727,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in Sunnova Energy International Inc by 119.63%. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $54.12, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,479,725 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in Enphase Energy Inc by 267.60%. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $126.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 1,059,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 305.06%. The purchase prices were between $47.55 and $96.5, with an estimated average price of $69.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,158,122 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 168.61%. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 662,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 472.17%. The purchase prices were between $316.85 and $396.9, with an estimated average price of $357.23. The stock is now traded at around $341.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 346,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $126.27 and $191.71, with an estimated average price of $155.27.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $56.93 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $68.74.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $60.84 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $68.23.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in CF Finance Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $8.38 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.13.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $5.04 and $8.04, with an estimated average price of $6.63.

BNP Paribas Investment Partners S.A. sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $72.25 and $168.95, with an estimated average price of $92.26.