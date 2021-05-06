Clear Investment Research, Llc Buys iShares Gold Trust, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

New Purchases: SCHD, FXO, VFH, GNRC, ARKK, BLNK, MFGP,

Added Positions: TIP, IAU, HYG, IEMG, HYS, TLT, IWM, AGG, IVW, IXUS, SCZ, PAYC, FIXD, UBER, TAN, TSLA, ANGL, EPRT, HPE, NEAR,

Reduced Positions: IJR, IJH, GPK, IWO, VNQ, SLV, AAPL, IVE, IVV, SPLV, IJS, IEFA, LQD, IJT, ISTB, SCHM, INTC, IWN, AMZN, QUAL, IVZ, IYR, DJP, ACWX, MTUM, HDV, DGRO, USMV, VYM,

Sold Out: IWP,

Investment company Clear Investment Research, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard Financials ETF, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Investment Research, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Clear Investment Research, Llc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $52 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 71,487 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 21,446 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,889 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 61,576 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 34,437 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.49%

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $319.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Blink Charging Co. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $60.72, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 47.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 7560.00%. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47. The stock is now traded at around $341.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 98 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 560.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Clear Investment Research, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.