Clear Investment Research, Llc Buys iShares Gold Trust, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clear Investment Research, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Vanguard Financials ETF, sells iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Graphic Packaging Holding Co, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Silver Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Investment Research, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Clear Investment Research, Llc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $52 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clear+investment+research%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 71,487 shares, 11.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 21,446 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 12,889 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 61,576 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  5. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 34,437 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.49%
New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.41 and $86.32, with an estimated average price of $79.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $33.71 and $42.69, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $45.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $319.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $111.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 69 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Blink Charging Co. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $60.72, with an estimated average price of $43.7. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 47.33%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc (HYS)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc by 7560.00%. The purchase prices were between $96.75 and $98.81, with an estimated average price of $97.65. The stock is now traded at around $99.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 44.12%. The purchase prices were between $348.69 and $441.13, with an estimated average price of $394.47. The stock is now traded at around $341.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 98 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 560.00%. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $51.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $81.15 and $121.94, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Clear Investment Research, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC. Also check out:

1. CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC keeps buying

