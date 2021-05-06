Shikiar Asset Management Inc Buys Cigna Corp, Toll Brothers Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

- New Purchases: TOL, AMD, NYCB, DM, GOEV, VIAC, GE, PEBPC.PFD, AMHPD.PFD, PEBPD.PFD, GBTC, GSBD, GBDC,
- Added Positions: CI, AMLP, TTWO, COTY, VRT, DEA, STAG, INCY, NEEPQ, LXP, OAKPA.PFD, GLPI, FBIOP.PFD, NEE, BAC, KKRPA.PFD, MNRPC.PFD, CAIPA.PFD, VEEV, FCX, MSFT, ALLYPA.PFD, CRM, LH, CPK.PFD, BACPK.PFD, GCI, FBIO, GRBK, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: WMT, ZG, ILPT, DISCA, REGN, T, ZS, APD, GOOG, AMZN, HUM, HON, DHR, ALLO, FDX, NEEPO, RY, MDGL, SE, JPMPH.PFD, GSPN.PFD, URGN, HD, STWD, PG, PEP, COST, C,
- Sold Out: STAGPC.PFD, LLY, OPK, QEP,
For the details of SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/shikiar+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 368,942 shares, 15.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,569 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,518 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.8%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,173 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 43,835 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3630.64%
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Toll Brothers Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $58.58, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 100,510 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 53,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.45 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $22.17. The stock is now traded at around $12.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 53,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $11.51. The stock is now traded at around $12.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Canoo Inc (GOEV)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Canoo Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $19, with an estimated average price of $14.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 77,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 3630.64%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $258.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 43,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 1345.94%. The purchase prices were between $24.83 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $28.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 115,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $161.62 and $213.34, with an estimated average price of $189.65. The stock is now traded at around $167.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 27,266 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Coty Inc (COTY)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Coty Inc by 292.86%. The purchase prices were between $6.33 and $9.37, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 137,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 29.47%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 168,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Stag Industrial Inc (STAG)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Stag Industrial Inc by 37.52%. The purchase prices were between $29.77 and $34.46, with an estimated average price of $31.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 59,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Stag Industrial Inc (STAGPC.PFD)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.29.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.Sold Out: OPKO Health Inc (OPK)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in OPKO Health Inc. The sale prices were between $4.19 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $4.79.Sold Out: QEP Resources Inc (QEP)
Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in QEP Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $4.38, with an estimated average price of $3.35.
Here is the complete portfolio of SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SHIKIAR ASSET MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying