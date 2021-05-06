Logo
Tortoise Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares CMBS ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
White Plains, NY, based Investment company Tortoise Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares CMBS ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF, sells Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tortoise Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Tortoise Investment Management, LLC owns 559 stocks with a total value of $436 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tortoise Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tortoise+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Tortoise Investment Management, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 164,133 shares, 14.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.08%
  2. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 289,286 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.56%
  3. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) - 745,037 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.70%
  4. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 289,137 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 39,391 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.51%
New Purchase: iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares CMBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $54.47. The stock is now traded at around $54.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 176,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 72,105 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.26 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 29,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa (HYMB)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Municipa. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $59.9, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $28.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,838 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc (MNP)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.82 and $15.61, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $15.647500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 58,743 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (HYD)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 115.14%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $61.74. The stock is now traded at around $62.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 33,997 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen NY Municipal Value Fund 2 by 65.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $15.03, with an estimated average price of $14.76. The stock is now traded at around $15.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 87,438 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc (NCA)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc by 41.15%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.97, with an estimated average price of $10.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 159,361 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 190.72%. The purchase prices were between $56.36 and $58.1, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $56.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 76.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.07 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $48.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Nuveen CA Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen CA Municipal Value Fund 2. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $15.45.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (DEM)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $42.86.

Sold Out: Nuveen NJ Municipal Value Fund (NJV)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen NJ Municipal Value Fund. The sale prices were between $13.97 and $14.79, with an estimated average price of $14.34.

Sold Out: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The sale prices were between $25.32 and $25.76, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

Sold Out: FuelCell Energy Inc (FCEL)

Tortoise Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in FuelCell Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $17.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of Tortoise Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

