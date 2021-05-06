Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys TC Energy Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Genmab A/S

Investment company Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Current Portfolio ) buys TC Energy Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Genmab A/S, British American Tobacco PLC, NICE during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich. As of 2021Q1, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owns 165 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lester+murray+antman+dba+simplyrich/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,002 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 187,795 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 168,238 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,152 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 145,893 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 36,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Genmab A/S. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 47,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $58.23, with an estimated average price of $52.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 411.11%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 152,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 413.23%. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 44,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 405.29%. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $235.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 7,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 421.74%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 51,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 208.16%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $237.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 142.38%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.