Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys TC Energy Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Genmab A/S

- New Purchases: TRP, GMAB, ADM, SNP, RDS.A, WM, CAH, AMT, COG, GD, PHG, PKX, SWK, AMX,
- Added Positions: ERIC, BTI, NICE, VIPS, CAT, CME, EBR.B, AFL, SRE, EFAV, ACWV, VZ, COST, EEMV, WIT, KMB, SPY, MMM, WMT, VIG, SNN, PG, IX, CSCO, CVS, BRK.B, TMO, UPS, RIO, NTES, NGG, MMC, INFY,
- Reduced Positions: LMT, DRW, DEO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,002 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 187,795 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 168,238 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,152 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 145,893 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 36,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Genmab A/S (GMAB)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Genmab A/S. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 47,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $58.23, with an estimated average price of $52.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 411.11%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 152,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 413.23%. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 44,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NICE Ltd (NICE)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 405.29%. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $235.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 7,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 421.74%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 51,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 208.16%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $237.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: CME Group Inc (CME)
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 142.38%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.
