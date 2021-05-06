Logo
Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys TC Energy Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Genmab A/S

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich (Current Portfolio) buys TC Energy Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Genmab A/S, British American Tobacco PLC, NICE during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich. As of 2021Q1, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owns 165 stocks with a total value of $235 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lester+murray+antman+dba+simplyrich/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,002 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV) - 187,795 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 168,238 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,152 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) - 145,893 shares, 4.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.84 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 36,491 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Genmab A/S (GMAB)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Genmab A/S. The purchase prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 47,460 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $49.58 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $54.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,478 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $58.23, with an estimated average price of $52.2. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $36.03 and $44.38, with an estimated average price of $40.23. The stock is now traded at around $39.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich initiated holding in Waste Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.92 and $130.34, with an estimated average price of $116.82. The stock is now traded at around $141.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 411.11%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 152,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 413.23%. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.65. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 44,589 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in NICE Ltd by 405.29%. The purchase prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78. The stock is now traded at around $235.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 7,635 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 421.74%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $29.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 51,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 208.16%. The purchase prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87. The stock is now traded at around $237.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 6,493 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 142.38%. The purchase prices were between $178.79 and $214.04, with an estimated average price of $196.76. The stock is now traded at around $203.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 7,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich. Also check out:

1. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider