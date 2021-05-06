La Financiere De L'echiquier Buys Truist Financial Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Marriott International Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc

New Purchases: TFC, MAR, EXPD, SHOP, AI, API,

TFC, MAR, EXPD, SHOP, AI, API, Added Positions: AMZN, CMI, BAP, DIS, NET, ZI, HLT, TEL, FTCH, GH, SNOW, DT, ZS, ZEN, MSFT, NOW, CRWD, AYX, U, PTON, GDS, CGNX, SHAK, TDOC, DDOG, TSM, STNE, OKTA, NVDA, TMO, PLTR, FMX, TWLO, ADBE, KC, VRTX, OCFT, JNJ, NFLX, MELI, LMND, AAPL, GRMN, EL, ADSK,

AMZN, CMI, BAP, DIS, NET, ZI, HLT, TEL, FTCH, GH, SNOW, DT, ZS, ZEN, MSFT, NOW, CRWD, AYX, U, PTON, GDS, CGNX, SHAK, TDOC, DDOG, TSM, STNE, OKTA, NVDA, TMO, PLTR, FMX, TWLO, ADBE, KC, VRTX, OCFT, JNJ, NFLX, MELI, LMND, AAPL, GRMN, EL, ADSK, Reduced Positions: SYK, BDX, MA, AMAT, MDB, ZG, ACN, BABA, MTCH, ISRG, MPWR, JPM, CAT, NKE, TER,

SYK, BDX, MA, AMAT, MDB, ZG, ACN, BABA, MTCH, ISRG, MPWR, JPM, CAT, NKE, TER, Sold Out: FB, YUMC, BLK, VMW, SE, ILMN, TME, SBUX, GOOGL, EW, XLNX,

Investment company La Financiere De L'echiquier Current Portfolio ) buys Truist Financial Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Marriott International Inc, Cummins Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc, Stryker Corp, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, La Financiere De L'echiquier. As of 2021Q1, La Financiere De L'echiquier owns 72 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/la+financiere+de+l%27echiquier/current-portfolio/portfolio

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,684 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 479,037 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.87% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 483,577 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.36% Visa Inc (V) - 404,933 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57% Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 305,490 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.94%

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 800,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 250,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 277,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1120.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $58.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 188,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 51.86%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 38,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 1110.73%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $260.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 145,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 310.00%. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $167.94, with an estimated average price of $155.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 272,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 44.36%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 483,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 57.37%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $79.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 996,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 56.93%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,373,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.