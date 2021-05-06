Logo
La Financiere De L'echiquier Buys Truist Financial Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Marriott International Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company La Financiere De L'echiquier (Current Portfolio) buys Truist Financial Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Marriott International Inc, Cummins Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc, Stryker Corp, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, La Financiere De L'echiquier. As of 2021Q1, La Financiere De L'echiquier owns 72 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/la+financiere+de+l%27echiquier/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,684 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.86%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 479,037 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.87%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 483,577 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.36%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 404,933 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
  5. Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 305,490 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.94%
New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 800,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 250,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 277,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1120.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $58.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)

La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 188,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 51.86%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 38,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 1110.73%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $260.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 145,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 310.00%. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $167.94, with an estimated average price of $155.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 272,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 44.36%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 483,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 57.37%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $79.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 996,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)

La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 56.93%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,373,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER. Also check out:

1. LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER's Undervalued Stocks
2. LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LA FINANCIERE DE L'ECHIQUIER keeps buying
