La Financiere De L'echiquier Buys Truist Financial Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Marriott International Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, BlackRock Inc

- New Purchases: TFC, MAR, EXPD, SHOP, AI, API,
- Added Positions: AMZN, CMI, BAP, DIS, NET, ZI, HLT, TEL, FTCH, GH, SNOW, DT, ZS, ZEN, MSFT, NOW, CRWD, AYX, U, PTON, GDS, CGNX, SHAK, TDOC, DDOG, TSM, STNE, OKTA, NVDA, TMO, PLTR, FMX, TWLO, ADBE, KC, VRTX, OCFT, JNJ, NFLX, MELI, LMND, AAPL, GRMN, EL, ADSK,
- Reduced Positions: SYK, BDX, MA, AMAT, MDB, ZG, ACN, BABA, MTCH, ISRG, MPWR, JPM, CAT, NKE, TER,
- Sold Out: FB, YUMC, BLK, VMW, SE, ILMN, TME, SBUX, GOOGL, EW, XLNX,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,684 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.86%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 479,037 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.87%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 483,577 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.36%
- Visa Inc (V) - 404,933 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.57%
- Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) - 305,490 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.94%
La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 800,680 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $144.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 250,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)
La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.52 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $96.27. The stock is now traded at around $113.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 277,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1120.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)
La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.01 and $168.92, with an estimated average price of $116.91. The stock is now traded at around $58.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)
La Financiere De L'echiquier initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $106.14, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 188,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 51.86%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3270.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 38,684 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 1110.73%. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.73. The stock is now traded at around $260.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 145,287 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Credicorp Ltd (BAP)
La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Credicorp Ltd by 310.00%. The purchase prices were between $136.57 and $167.94, with an estimated average price of $155.5. The stock is now traded at around $116.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 272,632 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 44.36%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $181.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 483,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 57.37%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.22. The stock is now traded at around $79.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 996,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
La Financiere De L'echiquier added to a holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc by 56.93%. The purchase prices were between $42.43 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,373,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $55.98 and $64.35, with an estimated average price of $59.81.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $194.37 and $280, with an estimated average price of $232.98.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
La Financiere De L'echiquier sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.
