Badger Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (formerly Badger Daylighting Ltd) (Badger or the Company) announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 5, 2021 (the Meeting) were approved by shareholders. Pursuant to the requirements of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company is issuing this news release to summarize the voting results in respect of the Meeting.



A total of 28,985,741 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 83.16% of the outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The nine director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot at the Meeting. Proxies and in person votes were received as follows:

Votes For % Votes Withheld % Glen Roane 27,846,202 96.28 % 1,075,810 3.72 % Catherine Best 28,075,644 97.07 % 846,368 2.93 % Grant Billing 27,236,096 94.17 % 1,685,916 5.83 % David Bronicheski 28,653,118 99.07 % 268,894 0.93 % William Derwin 28,765,068 99.46 % 156,944 0.54 % Stephen Jones 28,917,462 99.98 % 4,550 0.02 % Mary Jordan 28,602,326 98.89 % 319,686 1.11 % William Lingard 28,562,924 98.76 % 359,088 1.24 % Paul Vanderberg 28,915,680 99.98 % 6,332 0.02 %

Further, of the proxies and in person votes received 96.52% voted in favour of managements approach to executive compensation (say on pay) as disclosed in the management proxy circular dated March 30, 2021. In addition, of the proxies and in person votes received 89.91% voted in favour of appointing Deloitte LLP as the Companys auditors, 91.21% voted in favour of By-Law No.1 and 98.80% voted in favour of the name change from Badger Daylighting Ltd. to Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX:BAD) is North Americas largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. These market segments consist primarily of infrastructure projects in areas such as energy generation, electricity and natural gas transmission networks, roads and highways, telecommunications, water and sewage treatment and general municipal infrastructure. Customers in these segments typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, particularly in large urban centres where safety and economic risks are high and therefore non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements. The Companys key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving Badger the opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

For further information:

Paul Vanderberg, President and CEO

Darren Yaworsky, Vice President, Finance and CFO

Pramod Bhatia, Vice President, Strategic Planning and Investor Relations

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

ATCO Centre II

Suite 400, 919 - 11th Avenue SW

Calgary, Alberta T2R 1P3

Telephone (403) 264-8500

Fax (403) 228-9773

Source: Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.