Athabasca Oil Corporation Announces Results from 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Oil Corporation (TSX: ATH) (Athabasca or the Company) announces that all matters presented for approval at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held May 5, 2021 have been fully authorized and approved. The items on the agenda included fixing the number of directors to be elected at seven, electing seven proposed director nominees, appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors, approval of the amendment and reconfirmation of the Companys shareholder rights plan and approval of the omnibus long term incentive plan.



The results of the voting, inclusive of all votes cast and proxies received for each director nominee, which was conducted by ballot, are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld No. % No. % Ronald Eckhardt 100,792,424 97.6 2,494,054 2.4 Bryan Begley 100,368,401 97.2 2,918,077 2.8 Robert Broen 100,117,343 96.9 3,169,135 3.1 Anne Downey 100,459,902 97.3 2,826,576 2.7 Thomas Ebbern 100,270,401 97.1 3,016,077 2.9 Carlos Fierro 100,270,401 97.1 3,016,077 2.9 John Festival 101,045,139 97.8 2,241,339 2.2



