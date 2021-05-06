Hyundai Motor and UNDP Accelerator Labs Present Worldwide Sustainable Solutions from Thirty Countries 'for Tomorrow'

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hyundai Motor and UNDP Accelerator Labs Present Worldwide Sustainable Solutions from Thirty Countries 'for Tomorrow'

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, May 6, 2021

- Hyundai Motor and UNDP Accelerator Labs jointly release a video featuring sustainable solutions submitted to the 'for Tomorrow' project, narrated by project ambassador Jessica Alba

- Video celebrates global project's six-month progress, showing innovators from around the world who are creating solutions for a sustainable future

- 'for Tomorrow' aims to encourage and connect homegrown grassroots innovators and help them advance their innovations through crowdsourcing and connecting

SEOUL, South Korea, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating six months since the launch of the 'for Tomorrow' project, Hyundai Motor Company and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) released a videofeaturing three sustainable living solutions from a collection of submissions by grassroots local innovators from around the world.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8893051-hyundai-motor-undp-accelerator-labs-jessica-alba/

Six months ago, Hyundai Motor and the UNDP Accelerator Labs launched 'for Tomorrow', an initiative that has sought out, welcomed and enabled people across the globe to help their communities move towards a more livable future. Grassroots innovators from different countries have submitted their solutions via the 'for Tomorrow' platform, ranging from hands-on, in-the-field initiatives to digital, data-driven innovations that are answering concrete needs within their communities.

The video narrated by 'for Tomorrow' ambassador, Jessica Alba signals the second phase of the project, themed 'Sustainable Cities and Communities'. Innovators will get support from sustainability experts from May.

Hyundai Motor and UNDP announced that they have received numerous other submissions not shown in the video from 30 different countries since the initiative was launched. The project will continue to accept submissions until late this year via www.fortomorrow.org

The solutions will be supplemented and implemented with the connectors such as environmentalist David Mayer de Rothschild and the UNDP Accelerator Labs. The involvement will begin in May and the final results will be announced in September.

More information about this project can be found at: http://globalpr.hyundai.com

Hyundai Motor and UNDP Accelerator Labs jointly released a video featuring sustainable solutions submitted to the for Tomorrow project, narrated by project ambassador Jessica Alba.
Hyundai Motor and UNDP Accelerator Labs jointly released a video featuring sustainable solutions submitted to the for Tomorrow project, narrated by project ambassador Jessica Alba.
Hyundai Motor and UNDP Accelerator Labs jointly released a video featuring sustainable solutions submitted to the for Tomorrow project, narrated by project ambassador Jessica Alba.
Hyundai Motor and UNDP Accelerator Labs jointly released a video featuring sustainable solutions submitted to the for Tomorrow project, narrated by project ambassador Jessica Alba.
Hyundai Motor and UNDP Accelerator Labs jointly released a video featuring sustainable solutions submitted to the for Tomorrow project, narrated by project ambassador Jessica Alba.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-motor-and-undp-accelerator-labs-present-worldwide-sustainable-solutions-from-thirty-countries-for-tomorrow-301285160.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)