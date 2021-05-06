Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Abbott Laboratories, Deutsche Bank AG, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Dominion Energy Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

New Purchases: ABT, T, BIDU, LMT,

ABT, T, BIDU, LMT, Added Positions: BABA, CMCSA, V, DB, FB, TMUS, PYPL, TSLA, TRV, MNST,

BABA, CMCSA, V, DB, FB, TMUS, PYPL, TSLA, TRV, MNST, Reduced Positions: GOOGL, ACIW, RTX, DUK, BNTX,

GOOGL, ACIW, RTX, DUK, BNTX, Sold Out: KO, D, BRK.B, HPQ, MRK, XOP, ASML, ORA,

Investment company Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Abbott Laboratories, Deutsche Bank AG, Facebook Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, Dominion Energy Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, HP Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft . As of 2021Q1, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft owns 20 stocks with a total value of $442 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 2,067,468 shares, 25.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 43,229 shares, 20.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 275,419 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 188.10% Visa Inc (V) - 261,035 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 295,834 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. New Position

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.03%. The holding were 295,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 57,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $195.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $386.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 188.10%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.23%. The holding were 275,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in Deutsche Bank AG by 71.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,311,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 33,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $670.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft reduced to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 32.62%. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft still held 24,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.