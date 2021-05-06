Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Abbott Laboratories, Deutsche Bank AG, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Dominion Energy Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Abbott Laboratories, Deutsche Bank AG, Sells Coca-Cola Co, Dominion Energy Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Abbott Laboratories, Deutsche Bank AG, Facebook Inc, AT&T Inc, sells Coca-Cola Co, Dominion Energy Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, HP Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft . As of 2021Q1, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft owns 20 stocks with a total value of $442 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/commerzbank+aktiengesellschaft+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
  1. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 2,067,468 shares, 25.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 43,229 shares, 20.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
  3. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 275,419 shares, 14.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 188.10%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 261,035 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.68%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 295,834 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $108.84 and $128.23, with an estimated average price of $118.64. The stock is now traded at around $118.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.03%. The holding were 295,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 57,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $195.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $386.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 188.10%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $226.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.23%. The holding were 275,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in Deutsche Bank AG by 71.33%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,311,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 47.06%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $315.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 33,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $670.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34.

Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.63.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84.

Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.

Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04.

Reduced: ACI Worldwide Inc (ACIW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft reduced to a holding in ACI Worldwide Inc by 32.62%. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $39.45. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft still held 24,786 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT . Also check out:

1. COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 's Undervalued Stocks
2. COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COMMERZBANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider