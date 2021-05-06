Logo
DoubleVerify Expands into MENAT Region To Meet Increased Advertiser Demand for Media Quality Verification

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBAI, UAE, May 6, 2021

DUBAI, UAE, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleVerify ("DV") (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the expansion of its business into the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region. To support its operations, DV has appointed two new business directors Johara Abdelmoumen and Wassim Mneimneh both of whom join with extensive experience of the region. Based in DV's Dubai office, they will be tasked with addressing the needs and requirements of local brands and agencies regarding media quality and performance.

Tanzil Bukhari, Head of EMEA, DoubleVerify

"The MENAT region has seen a substantial rise in digital media consumption, particularly across social media," said Tanzil Bukhari, Managing Director EMEA at DoubleVerify. "Many brands in the region are already allocating significant budgets across digital media and, in line with the fast evolving news cycles we're witnessing, the need for independent measurement is also growing. The expansion of our local team is crucial, as it lets DV be hyper-responsive to our customers' needs helping them maximize their digital media investments. Ultimately, DV's expansion into the region exemplifies our commitment to support global advertiser customers wherever they are doing business, and underscores the company's drive to verify everywhere."

Gosia Wajchert, Regional Director MENAT at MediaBrands, commented, "Brand safety, ad fraud, and viewability have only become more critical and complex across the digital advertising ecosystem worldwide. DV's leading media verification solutions and local team will be vital in helping us ensure we are making smart, brand-safe placements in a fast-evolving online environment."

For more information about DoubleVerify, contact: sal[email protected].

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503738/DoubleVerify_Tanzil_Bukhari.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1389301/DoubleVerify_Logo.jpg

DoubleVerify has expanded to the MENAT region and hired two new business directors in its Dubai hub

Contact:
Charlotte Sexton
+44 (0)7500 556672
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doubleverify-expands-into-menat-region-to-meet-increased-advertiser-demand-for-media-quality-verification-301284592.html

SOURCE DoubleVerify

