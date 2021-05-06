Logo
Targovax ASA: First quarter 2021 results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, May 6, 2021

OSLO, Norway, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA (OSE: TRVX), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, today announces its first quarter 2021 results.

An online presentation by Targovax's management to investors, analysts and the press will take place at 10:00 CET today (details below).

FIRST QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

REASEARCH & DEVELOPMENT

  • Reported continued survival benefit in Targovax's ONCOS-102 trial in mesothelioma at the 21-month follow-up
    • Median Overall Survival (mOS) has still not been met for randomized first-line patients receiving ONCOS-102 plus chemotherapy
    • mOS will be at least 20.5 months for randomized first-line patients receiving ONCOS-102 plus chemotherapy, compared to mOS of 13.5 months in the chemotherapy-only control group
  • Received Fast-Track designation from the US FDA for ONCOS-102 in malignant pleural mesothelioma. This opens the potential for expedited development path and review
  • Entered a research collaboration with Papyrus Therapeutics to develop novel ONCOS viruses with receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) inhibitor functionality

CORPORATE

  • Announced Dr Sonia Quaratino as a new member of the Board of Directors
  • Obtained US Patent for ONCOS-102 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors
  • Maintained TG + chemo patent as granted after opposition in European Patent Office

FINANCIALS

Amounts in NOK thousands

1Q 2021

1Q 2020

FY 2020





Total operating revenues


318

624

Total operating expenses

-23 010

-29 594

-104 524

Operating profit/loss

-23 010

-29 277

-103 901

Net financial items

513

3 278

-4 503

Income tax

16

76

277

Net profit/loss

-22 481

-25 923

-108 126





Basic and diluted EPS (NOK/share)

-0.26

-0.36

-1.40





Net change in cash

-26 854

64 860

51 893

Cash and cash equivalents start of period

122 321

70 429

70 429

Cash and cash equivalents end of period

95 468

135 289

122 321

The interim financial information has not been subject to audit

ystein Soug, CEO commented: "Targovax is at the beginning of a new and exciting development phase. Based on impressive ONCOS-102 clinical data, our main priority going forward is to start a next trial in PD1 refractory melanoma. At the same time, it is also important that we do it right and discuss our strategy with the FDA, since the aim of this trial is to support an accelerated approval. Moreover, based on the strength and breadth of the clinical and immune data, we believe our technology warrants a broader application. Hence, we envision several expansion possibilities beyond melanoma in other indications, with other novel combinations, and for our next generation pipeline products."

Presentation

We invite to a live webcast today at 10.00 CET. You can join the webcast here. It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation.

Reporting material

TRVX Q1 report.pdf

TRVX 1Q presentation.pdf

The quarterly report and presentation are also available at the website www.targovax.com.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

ystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: [email protected]

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: [email protected]

Media enquires:

Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: [email protected]

IR enquires:

Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-asa--first-quarter-2021-results,c3341418

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/targovax-asa-first-quarter-2021-results-301285244.html

SOURCE Targovax

