Guidewire Software Announces Promotion of PartnerConnect Consulting Partner, Fincons Group





Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Fincons Group has been promoted to PartnerConnect Consulting Select partner. The PartnerConnect Consulting partner program includes three relationship tiers: Select, Advantage, and Global Premier. The tiers are designed to recognize partners based on achievements and contributions such as insurance industry expertise, the number of Guidewire certified employees, and the achievement of specializations.









Fincons+Group, headquartered in Switzerland, with a footprint in Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, is one of the leading organizations in international business consulting and system integration, which supports insurers along their digital transformation journeys, playing an integral and strategical role in Guidewire Cloud implementations of InsuranceSuite products since 2019.









We congratulate Fincons Group on its promotion within our PartnerConnect program and recognize the contributions they have made to our business, said Lisa Walsh, vice president, Alliances, Guidewire Software. Our mutual customers benefit from their technical expertise, functional skills and market knowledge, and we are excited to strengthen our relationship with Fincons Group as we continue to expand our work with them more broadly.









About Fincons Group AG









Fincons Group is a business consulting and system integration company with almost 2,000 resources, headquartered in Switzerland with significant presence in Italy and Switzerland and growing footprint in the UK, US, Germany, and France. Fincons Group provides a broad range of services in different industries, with a BU focused on Financial Services and Insurance. Leveraging both its partnership with Guidewire and its smart shore delivery model, Fincons Group aims to strengthen its offering and expand its market presence in the Insurance industry, in Europe and the US.









To learn more, please visit https://www.finconsgroup.com/.









About Guidewire PartnerConnect









Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services such as business transformation and strategy, implementation and related solution and delivery services. To date, Guidewire Consulting practices worldwide include over 11,000 consultants who have been trained or are experienced in Guidewire products. Guidewire PartnerConnect is an invitation-only program.









For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect please visit https://www.guidewire.com/partnerconnect.









About Guidewire Software









Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.









As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.









For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.









