Hecla Increases Silver-Linked Dividend

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hecla Increases Silver-Linked Dividend

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



Hecla Mining Company (Hecla)(NYSE%3AHL) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has increased the silver-linked dividend by $0.01 per year.



In September 2020, Hecla lowered the minimum threshold for payment of the silver-linked portion of its quarterly dividend where if Heclas average realized silver price for a quarter is $25 per ounce, the silver-linked quarterly dividend policy provided an annualized two cents per share. Today, Hecla is announcing that the Board is increasing the silver-linked dividend by $0.01 per share for each $5 increase in the quarterly average realized silver price per ounce above $25 per ounce.



Our Boards adoption of this increase reflects its confidence in Heclas cashflow performance and position as the United States largest silver producer, said Heclas President and Chief Executive Officer, Phillips S. Baker, Jr. Weve enhanced our long-standing silver-linked portion of our dividend policy by increasing the payment by $0.01 per share. As prices rise, shareholders should get more of the Companys cash flow which reflects continued strong operating and capital cost discipline.



Given Heclas realized quarterly silver price of $25.66 satisfied the Companys dividend criteria, Im pleased to announce the Board has approved payment of this quarters dividend at this increased rate.



The table below provides an overview of the augmented silver-linked dividend policy and the increased minimum dividends.



Quarterly


Average Realized





Silver Price





Quarterly


Silver-Linked


Dividend





Annualized


Silver-Linked


Dividend





Annualized


Minimum


Dividends





Annualized Dividends:


Silver-Linked &


Minimum Dividends





$25





$.0075





$.03





$.015





$.045





$30





$.0125





$.05





$.015





$.065





$35





$.0225





$.09





$.015





$.105





$40





$.0325





$.13





$.015





$.145





$45





$.0425





$.17





$.015





$.185





$50





$.0525





$.21





$.015





$.225





DIVIDENDS



Common



TheBoard of Directors elected to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01125 per share of common stock, consisting of $0.00375 per share for the minimum dividend component and $0.0075 per share for the silver-linked dividend component. The common dividend is payable on or about June 3, 2021, to stockholders of record on May 20, 2021. The realized quarterly silver price of $25.66 satisfied the Company's dividend policy criteria for the silver-linked dividend component.



Preferred



TheBoard of Directors elected to declare a quarterly cash dividend of $0.875 per share of preferred stock, payable on or about July 1, 2021, to stockholders of record on June 15, 2021.



The declaration and payment of dividends remains at the sole discretion of the Board of Directors and will depend on Heclas financial results, cash requirements (including for preferred dividends, operations, capital projects, exploration and development, litigation and settlements, acquisitions, and other items), future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. Investors are cautioned that this revised dividend policy is not a guarantee that a dividend will be declared or paid in any particular period in the future.



Visit Heclas website at www.hecla-mining.com which includes more in-depth information about the company, our people, our properties, interesting historical and silver facts, social responsibility initiatives and accomplishments, and a detailed investor section.



ABOUT HECLA



Founded in 1891,Hecla Mining Company (NYSE%3AHL) is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.



Cautionary Statements



Statements made which are not historical facts, such as strategies, plans, anticipated payments, litigation outcome (including settlement negotiations), production, sales of assets, exploration results and plans, costs, and prices or sales performance are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as may, will, should, expects, intends, projects, believes, estimates, targets, anticipates and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, expected, or implied. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, metals price volatility, volatility of metals production and costs, environmental and litigation risks, operating risks, project development risks, political risks, labor issues, ability to raise financing and exploration risks and results. Refer to the company's Form 10-K and 10-Q reports for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The company undertakes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements other than as may be required by law.



Category: Press Release

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005198/en/

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)