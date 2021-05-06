Aspen Aerogels Sues Italian Building Materials Company For Patent Infringement

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) ("Aspen") announced today that it has filed a patent infringement action at the Court of Genoa against AMA S.p.A. and AMA Composites S.r.l. (collectively, "AMA") related to the import and sale of aerogel products from China.

Aspen collected evidence relevant to the case through a court-ordered search of AMA's premises. Aspen asserts that AMA infringes several of Aspen's patents, including those previously enforced successfully against Nano Hi-Tech Co. Ltd. and Guangdong Alison Co. Ltd. in Germany. Aspen is seeking monetary damages and an injunction against AMA's allegedly infringing activities.

"Our patent portfolio has been consistently validated in the courts in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Chinese manufacturers have also been found to infringe our patents in multiple jurisdictions. We maintain that Chinese-made aerogel blankets, sheets, parts, packages, or panels violate Aspen's patents, irrespective of the assertions made by the Chinese manufacturers. With our action against AMA, we send a clear message that we will enforce our intellectual property against any importer, distributor, reseller or customer of aerogel products that we believe infringe our patents," said Donald R. Young, President and CEO of Aspen.

"Our core strategy is to invest in the research, development, commercialization and protection of our proprietary Aerogel Technology Platform worldwide. Companies that infringe our intellectual property are unfairly misappropriating our technology. We strongly believe the Italian courts will confirm that the Chinese-made aerogel products infringe our patents, just like their counterparts in the U.S. and Germany have previously done," concluded Mr. Young.

About Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

Aspen is a technology leader in sustainability. The company's aerogel technology enables its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency, e-mobility and clean energy. Aspen's PyroThin products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells to enable EV manufacturers to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Aspen's Spaceloft products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's Cryogel and Pyrogel products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional high-value markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility. For more information, please visit www.aerogel.com.

