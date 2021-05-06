Logo
Brunel Chooses SD-WAN From Orange Business Services to Turbocharge Its Network for Cloud Adoption and Future Growth

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



Brunel, a Dutch international specialist recruitment consultancy, has chosen Orange Business Services to deploy a co-managed SD-WAN built on Cisco Meraki. This will provide the company with a secure, cloud-centric, anytime, anywhere, easy to manage global network solution to support business growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005501/en/

Orange Business Services is deploying a global Meraki SD-WAN solution for Brunel, using managed internet connections and integrated with Microsoft Azure Public Cloud. (Photo credit: Orange Business Services)

Orange Business Services is deploying a global Meraki SD-WAN solution for Brunel, using managed internet connections and integrated with Microsoft Azure Public Cloud. (Photo credit: Orange Business Services)



Brunel, which has a long-term strategic partnership with Orange, needed to consolidate and standardize its WAN network. This was primarily so that employees could use Microsofts Modern Workplace, providing them with the tools to collaborate and be productive wherever they are. At the same time, it wanted to simplify the management of its network and improve cost efficiencies while having the ability to set up new offices faster.



Anywhere, anytime network access


Orange Business Services is deploying a global Meraki SD-WAN solution for Brunel, using managed internet connections and integrated with Microsoft Azure Public Cloud. The service will be co-managed by Brunel and Orange. Day-to-day operational changes can be done by Brunel employees locally via a dashboard, simplifying management and scalability for its small core IT team.



We have an established trusted relationship with Orange. It has provided us with a 21st century solution that is providing us with the continuity, flexibility and scalability our business demands. At the same time, we have managed to make cost savings of around 30% by replacing MPLS with SD-WAN, while giving our employees robust anytime, anywhere access and future-proofing our network, said Stefan de Boer, Chief Information Officer at Brunel.



This SD-WAN transformation is providing Brunel with an easier, faster and smarter infrastructure, supporting always-on mobile devices from a single centralized management platform. The result is a secure, cost effective network that fully supports their growth ambitions, said Nemo Verbist, Senior Vice President, Europe, Orange Business Services.



About Orange Business Services


Orange Business Services is a network-native digital services company and the global enterprise division of the Orange Group. It connects, protects and innovates for enterprises around the world to support sustainable business growth. Leveraging its connectivity and system integration expertise throughout the digital value chain, Orange Business Services is well placed to support global businesses in areas such as software-defined networks, multi-cloud services, Data and AI, smart mobility services, and cybersecurity. It securely accompanies enterprises across every stage of the data lifecycle end-to-end, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.



With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 28,500 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners, and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, put their trust in Orange Business Services.



For more information, visit www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.



Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 259 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2020. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN). In December 2019, Orange presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, guided by social and environmental accountability. While accelerating in growth areas, such as B-to-B services and placing data and AI at the heart of innovation, the entire Orange Group will be an attractive and responsible employer.



Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005501/en/

