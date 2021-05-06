uniQure announces closing of commercialization and license agreement with CSL Behring

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

uniQure announces closing of commercialization and license agreement with CSL Behring

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Upfront payment of $450 million due to uniQure by May 13, 2021

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. ( QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 for the global licensing agreement with CSL Behring for etranacogene dezaparvovec, an investigational gene therapy for patients with hemophilia B, expired on May 5, 2021, and the agreement became fully effective today, May 6, 2021. The agreement was contingent on completion of review under antitrust laws in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The antitrust review process is now complete in all three countries.

As a global leader in hematology and thrombosis, CSL Behring is an ideal commercial partner, and we are excited to embark on our relationship together with a shared goal of delivering this potentially transformative therapy to patients around the world living with hemophilia B, stated Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer of uniQure. This transaction positions etranacogene dezaparvovec to be made available to the largest number of hemophilia B patients as quickly as possible and provides uniQure with significant financial resources to advance and expand our pipeline of gene therapy candidates.

As previously announced in June 2020, uniQure and CSL Behring entered into a licensing agreement providing CSL Behring with exclusive global rights to etranacogene dezaparvovec. Under the terms of the agreement, uniQure will receive a $450 million cash payment from CSL Behring by May 13, 2021 and is eligible to receive up to $1.6 billion in payments based on regulatory and commercial milestones. uniQure will also be eligible to receive tiered double-digit royalties in a range of up to a low-twenties percentage of net product sales arising from the collaboration.

Additionally, uniQure will be responsible for the completion of the HOPE-B pivotal study, manufacturing process validation, and the manufacturing supply of etranacogene dezaparvovec until such time that these capabilities are transferred to CSL Behring. Clinical development and regulatory activities performed by uniQure under the agreement will be reimbursed by CSL Behring. CSL Behring will be responsible for regulatory submissions and commercialization of etranacogene dezaparvovec.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

About CSL Behring

As a CSL Limited (ASX:CSL;USCSLLY) company, CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader delivering lifesaving medicines to patients with rare and serious diseases. A global leader in treating bleeding disorders, CSL Behring has been delivering innovations for the hemophilia patient community for more than 30 years. The company reported more than $1 billion in sales of hemophilia-related medicines in 2020.

uniQure Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to", "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether uniQure will receive the upfront cash payment or any of the financial benefits of the agreement; whether the collaboration will benefit Hemophilia B patients worldwide or be made available to the largest number of hemophilia B patients as quickly as possible, and whether uniQure will be able to advance or expand its pipeline of innovative gene therapies or its technology platform. uniQures actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, risks associated with the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our Company and the wider economy and health care system, our commercialization activities and commercialization agreement with CSL Behring, our clinical development activities, clinical results, potential adverse events, collaboration arrangements, regulatory oversight, and intellectual property claims, as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in uniQures Quarterly Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2021. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and uniQure assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

uniQure Contacts:

FOR INVESTORS:FOR MEDIA:
Maria E. CantorChiara RussoTom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7536Direct: 617-306-9137Direct: 339-970-7558
Mobile: 617-680-9452Mobile: 617-306-9137Mobile: 339-223-8541
[email protected][email protected][email protected]
ti?nf=ODIzMDcxMiM0MTY4MzM4IzIwODA0MDY=
77bf0069-b6dc-44c3-802c-6cd00e9b84e4
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)