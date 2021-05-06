Moderna Announces New Supply Agreement with Switzerland for 7 Million Booster Vaccine Doses in 2022 and Option for Additional 7 Million Doses





Moderna%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced a new supply agreement with the Swiss Federal Government for 7 million doses of booster vaccine in 2022, with an additional option for another 7 million doses for delivery during the second half of 2022 or first quarter of 2023. Purchase under this agreement is subject to regulatory approval of the booster vaccine candidate. Todays announcement follows two earlier agreements between Switzerland and Moderna to supply a total of 13.5 million doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna. Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, authorized the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Switzerland on January 12, 2021.









We appreciate the partnership of the Swiss Federal Government, and their continued support demonstrated by this new supply agreement for doses of Moderna variant booster candidates, said Stphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. We are encouraged by the new data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against these newly detected variants and we will continue to make as many updates to our COVID-19 vaccine as necessary to control the pandemic.









Initial data from Modernas Phase+2+study in the U.S. showed that a single 50 g dose of mRNA-1273 or mRNA-1273.351 given as a booster to previously vaccinated individuals increased neutralizing antibody titer responses against SARS-CoV-2 and two variants of concern, B.1.351 (first identified in South Africa) and P.1 (first identified in Brazil). A booster dose of mRNA-1273.351, the Companys strain-matched booster, achieved higher neutralizing antibody titers against the B.1.351 variant of concern than a booster dose of mRNA-1273. Safety and tolerability profiles following third dose booster injections of 50 g of mRNA-1273 or mRNA-1273.351 were generally comparable to those observed after the second dose of mRNA-1273 in the previously reported Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies. A manuscript describing these preliminary results has been submitted as a preprint to bioRxiv and will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication upon completion of the multivalent mRNA-1273.211 booster arm.









About the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna









The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna (referred to in the U.S. as the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine) is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on February 24, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine was dosed on March 16, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing. On May 12, the U.S Food and Drug Administration granted the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Fast Track designation. On May 29, the first participants in each age cohort: adults ages 18-55 years (n=300) and older adults ages 55 years and above (n=300) were dosed in the Phase 2 study of the vaccine. On July 8, the Phase 2 study completed enrolment.









Results from the second interim analysis of the NIH-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in the 56-70 and 71+ age groups were published on September 29 in The New England Journal of Medicine. On November 30, 2020, Moderna announced the primary efficacy analysis of the Phase 3 study of the vaccine conducted on 196 cases. On November 30, 2020, the Company also announced that it filed for Emergency Use Authorization with the U.S.FDA and a Conditional Marketing Authorization (CMA) application with the European Medicines Agency. On December 18, 2020, the U.S. FDA authorized the emergency use of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 18 years of age or older. Moderna has also received authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine from health agencies in Canada, Israel, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Singapore, Qatar, Taiwan, the Philippines and from the World Health Organization. Additional authorizations are currently under review in other countries.









Authorized Use









The COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna has been granted temporary approval by Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, based upon the recommendation of the Human Medicines Expert Committee (HMEC), which authorizes the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus in individuals 18 years of age and older.









About Moderna









Forward Looking Statements









