GDS to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results After the Close of the U.S. Market on May 19, 2021

SHANGHAI, China, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited (GDS Holdings, GDS or the Company) ( GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 unaudited financial results after the close of the U.S market on May 19, 2021 and before the opening of the Hong Kong market on May 20, 2021.



The Companys management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 (8:00 AM Hong Kong time on Thursday, May 20, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437 International: +65-6713-5090 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 Mainland China: 400-620-8038 Conference ID: 9394138

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and provide the Conference ID to the Operator to be connected to the conference. Due to conditions surrounding the outbreak of COVID-19, participants may experience longer than normal hold period before being assisted to join the call. The Company thanks everyone in advance for their patience and understanding.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Companys investor relations website at http://investors.gds-services.com .



A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until June 3, 2021 09:59 AM U.S. ET:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International:

Hong Kong:

Mainland China: +61-2-8199-0299

+852-3051-2780

400-632-2162 Replay Access Code: 9394138

About GDS Holdings Limited

GDS Holdings Limited ( GDS; HKEX: 9698) is a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China. The Companys facilities are strategically located in Chinas primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company also builds, operates and transfers data centers at other locations selected by its customers in order to fulfill their broader requirements. The Companys data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancy across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access all the major PRC telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company offers colocation and managed services, including direct private connection to leading public clouds, an innovative service platform for managing hybrid clouds and, where required, the resale of public cloud services. The Company has a 20-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Companys customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

