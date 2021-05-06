Logo
Dollar General Partners with Arbor Day Foundation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image



Dollar General (NYSE: DG) today announced a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to extend the Companys community and environmental stewardship efforts. In addition to a $100,000 donation, which will support planting more than 20,000 trees through reforestation and community tree planting events in multiple states, Dollar General also plans to support the partnership through employee volunteer days in various markets across the country.



We look forward to partnering in the Arbor Day Foundations significant efforts to plant trees that will benefit communities for generations to come, shared Denine Torr, Dollar Generals vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. At Dollar General, we are proud to be good community partners and support positive changes in the communities where we serve, work and live.



The Companys $100,000 donation will support Arbor Day Foundations reforestation projects in Florida, Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio with 5,000 trees allocated to each state. The trees provided through Dollar Generals partnership seek to aid areas that have experienced natural and man-made deforestation and to provide vital habitat for endangered wildlife, healthier watersheds and cleaner waterways, as well as increased carbon sequestration to slow the rate of climate change and more sustainable ecosystems.



Additionally, this fall Dollar General plans to lead community tree planting projects in Nashville, Tennessee; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Albuquerque, New Mexico and Durham, North Carolina to provide local Dollar General employees with the opportunity to create green spaces in their hometowns.



Dollar Generals commitment to its mission of Serving Others also is reflected in its recycling efforts. Through the Companys cardboard backhauling initiative, which began in 2008, an equivalent of nearly 35 million trees have been saved with more than two million tons of recycled cardboard.



For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at [email protected]. Updated stock+footage and logos are also available on Dollar Generals newsroom.



About Dollar General Corporation



Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Everyday. by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 17,266 stores in 46 states as of February 26, 2021. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005078/en/

