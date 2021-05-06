Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. Buys Vuzix Corporation, Tesla Inc, American Express Co, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Discover Financial Services, Stellantis NV

- New Purchases: FCAM, ABNB, VER, GDRX, BIGC, PLUG, CZR, ASAN, LI, ONEM, FOCS, SFIX, EVBG, AIRC, KRNT, DQ, PENN, LANC, TEAM, LU, AIV, BNL, COTY, VNET, CSR,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, VUZI, GOOGL, TSLA, FB, JNJ, AXP, MVIS, NVDA, ROK, TJX, GOOG, AVGO, DDD, JPM, AMBA, BRK.B, INTC, DIS, GM, VC, F, IBM, NFLX, NXPI, CMCSA, NEE, PG, UNH, MA, V, APTV, VNE, ADBE, TXN, TMO, VZ, BABA, T, ABT, ADI, BIDU, BAC, DHR, SPGI, MRK, MU, ON, PFE, STM, CRM, PYPL, NIO, ACN, AMGN, ANSS, CSCO, C, KO, COP, LLY, IFF, MCD, MS, NKE, PTC, PEP, SBUX, XPER, WMT, WFC, WST, LEA, PACB, ZM, PLD, AMD, AMT, BLK, BMY, BRKR, CAT, CVX, CLX, DE, ESLT, XOM, GRMN, GE, HDB, INTU, KLAC, LMT, MDT, ORCL, LIN, BKNG, QCOM, SYNA, TM, UNP, UPS, HIMX, PM, YNDX, ABBV, NNDM, SQ, TWLO, SNAP, JNK, MMM, ATVI, ALL, MO, AME, ANGO, ADSK, TFC, BSX, CVS, COF, FIS, SCHW, CME, CI, COST, CCI, DVN, DLR, DUK, EQIX, FDX, FISV, GILD, GS, ILMN, ICE, MDLZ, LMNX, MMC, MRVL, NSC, NOC, PNC, PXD, PSA, REGN, ROST, SO, SYK, TRMB, USB, VRTX, ANTM, TMUS, LULU, CHTR, GNRC, NPTN, ENPH, NOW, ZTS, PEN, NGVT, OKTA, BJ, UBER, CHWY, NET, PTON, A, APD, ARE, ALXN, ALGN, AEE, AEP, AIG, APH, AON, AJG, AZO, AVB, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BBY, BIIB, CBRE, VIAC, CAMT, KMX, CCL, CNC, CERN, CTSH, CL, ED, STZ, CPRT, GLW, CMI, DHI, DTE, DXCM, DLTR, D, DRE, EOG, ETN, ECL, EW, EFX, EQR, EXC, EXPE, EXR, FAST, FOSL, FCX, GIS, GILT, GPN, MNST, LHX, HIG, WELL, HEI, HPQ, HUM, INFO, IDXX, ITW, TT, JCI, KSU, KMB, KR, LH, LRCX, LVS, LEN, MAR, MXIM, MCK, MPW, MET, MTD, MCHP, MAA, MPWR, MCO, MSI, NVEC, NTES, NEM, ES, ORLY, OMC, PCAR, PPL, PH, PAYX, PGR, PRU, PEG, O, RF, RMD, ROP, RCL, SBAC, SLB, SRE, SHW, SPG, SWKS, LUV, TRV, STT, SUI, SNPS, TTWO, TGT, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, TSN, URI, VLO, VTR, VRSN, WM, WMB, WLTW, KTOS, WEC, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, UAVS, TDG, AVAV, BX, TEL, MASI, MELI, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, IRDM, FTNT, DG, LYB, FRC, FLT, KMI, HCA, MPC, PSX, WDAY, IQV, CDW, TWTR, HLT, JD, CTLT, KEYS, SEDG, ETSY, SHOP, KHC, PLNT, HPE, FTV, FHB, TTD, COUP, INVH, CVNA, ROKU, ZS, BILI, GSHD, EQH, PDD, FTCH, GH, DOW, TW, CRWD, FVRR, WORK, IAA, NVST, FOUR, U, MBB, JOBS, ABB, CB, AES, SRPT, VCEL, ABMD, AKR, AXDX, AAP, AGYS, ADC, AKAM, ALK, Y, LNT, ALNY, HES, UHAL, ACC, AFG, AMP, ABC, IVZ, NLY, APA, WTRG, ACGL, ADM, ARW, ARWR, AIZ, ATO, ALV, ADP, AVY, BRT, SAN, B, BIO, BMRN, BLKB, BWA, BXP, BDN, BRKS, BRO, BF.B, CACI, CF, CHRW, CMS, COG, CDNS, CPT, CPB, CE, CNP, LUMN, CRL, CHKP, LNG, CHD, CTXS, TPR, CCEP, CGNX, CMA, NNN, DXC, CAG, CNMD, OFC, CUZ, BAP, CCK, TCOM, CUB, CYBE, DRI, DVA, SITC, DRH, DISCA, DPZ, DCO, ESE, EGP, EMN, DISH, EIX, EA, ETR, EPR, ELS, RE, EXAS, FFIV, FLIR, FMC, FDS, FICO, FNF, FITB, FR, FE, FSP, GPS, IT, RHP, AJRD, GD, GTY, GOOD, GGAL, EQC, HAL, HAS, PEAK, HR, HSIC, HT, HSY, HXL, HIW, HFC, HOLX, HRL, SVC, HST, HBAN, IBN, ING, IEX, IMMR, INCY, INFY, INO, AEGN, IP, IPG, IRM, IONS, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JNPR, K, KEY, KRC, KIM, KNX, LKQ, LTC, LII, LXP, LGND, LB, LECO, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MAC, MRO, MKL, MKTX, MLM, MAS, MKC, MRCY, MBT, MHK, MOH, TAP, MNR, MOG.A, VTRS, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NHI, NOV, NTAP, NBIX, NWL, NI, NDSN, NTRS, NVS, OXY, OII, ODFL, OHI, OMCL, OLP, OKE, OSTK, PCG, PPG, PSB, PKG, PKI, PHG, PVH, PNW, RL, PFG, PHM, PWR, DGX, RPM, RADA, RPT, RJF, REG, RNR, RSG, WRK, ROL, RY, RYAAY, SAP, SEIC, SKM, SIVB, SGMO, SNY, BFS, STX, SEE, SGEN, XPO, DHC, SIRI, SNN, SNA, SCCO, LSI, SXI, SWK, STE, SHO, NLOK, TROW, TTMI, TECH, TEVA, GEO, GL, TSCO, ACIW, TKC, TYL, CUBE, UAL, UGI, UCTT, UAA, UDR, UHT, UHS, UNM, MTN, VAR, VOD, VNO, VMC, WPC, WRB, WAB, WRE, WCN, WAT, WRI, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WIT, WYNN, YPF, ZBRA, ZION, IRBT, HEI.A, L, HBI, EDU, ZIOP, WU, LDOS, DEI, OC, LBTYK, IPGP, MLCO, ARAY, BR, DAL, PODD, FOLD, JAZZ, VMW, ROIC, MAXR, FTI, KDP, AGNC, DISCK, JBT, OPI, WKHS, IOVA, BSBR, CLNY, PEB, TRNO, PDM, ST, HTHT, SSNC, CLDT, CDXS, CBOE, HPP, KKR, GDOT, BWXT, WSR, COR, TAL, NOAH, SBRA, BAH, APTS, AAT, INN, MX, HII, APO, STAG, RLJ, MOS, GRFS, ZG, HZNP, FBHS, XYL, GWRE, EPAM, VIPS, RPAI, SPLK, CG, HTA, PANW, GMED, SRC, FANG, ALEX, GMRE, YY, CONE, NCLH, LAND, QIWI, AHH, BLUE, NWSA, DOC, REXR, AMH, IRT, PGEN, FATE, SAIC, RNG, BURL, ESRT, QTS, GLPI, CXP, BRX, WIX, XNCR, ALLE, ATHM, AAL, ALLY, DRNA, RARE, FLXN, QURE, QTWO, BRG, PAYC, ZEN, CTRE, ANET, GLOB, ATRA, FWONK, HQY, SYF, ADVM, CFG, CYBR, W, HUBS, LC, LBRDA, AXTA, LBRDK, PGRE, STOR, QRVO, UE, RCKT, DEA, XHR, CLLS, GDDY, NXRT, NSA, ADAP, CHCT, APLE, GNL, CABO, TRU, TDOC, SRG, RUN, Z, RGNX, NVCR, FCPT, BGNE, EDIT, UA, LSXMA, NTLA, SITE, USFD, VST, CRSP, IRTC, YUMC, ZTO, GDS, LW, IIPR, ATH, PK, HWM, FND, IR, PLYM, ATUS, SAFE, JBGS, BKR, ZLAB, KRYS, QD, MDB, SE, VICI, FINV, LX, ILPT, PAGS, COLD, DBX, IQ, FIXX, HUYA, EVOP, RVI, AVRO, EPRT, IIIV, TBIO, RPAY, ELAN, ALLO, TWST, ORTX, MRNA, TME, DELL, TCRR, FOXA, FOX, LEVI, DTIL, JMIA, BYND, PSN, AVTR, CTVA, GSX, TXG, OPRT, VIR, BILL, OCFT, KC, RPRX, LPRO, IAC, BLI, RKT, DKNG, BEKE, XPEV,
- Reduced Positions: EMB, DFS, HD, HON, ISRG, AVLR, OTIS, CARR, LQD, ALB, BKI, RTX, DDOG, PBCT, MTCH, PINS, DD, XRAY, BA, VOO, SPCE, OLLI, VEEV, PNR, SY, VNT, WBA, AOS, GWW, CINF, ERIE, ESS, PRGO, EL, FRT, BEN, CAH, NUE, ATR, AFL, DT, AGCO, LYFT, ASML, IAU, EMR, DOV, AMCR, SNOW, SDC, BKLN, GOOS, PPD, BG, RGA, POOL, SLG, STLD, SYY, OGE, VFC, LEG, GPC, DOCU, VRSK, NLSN, ARMK, EXPO, BLD, RACE, LSXMK, CDAY,
- Sold Out: STLA, TIF, 50AA, CXO, SPHD, ADPT, FIT, TNAV, RBC, VRTU, WXC1, XRX, SINA, RESI, W02A, FLS, NK, CTO, AIV, AIV, CHL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,693,815 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,778,120 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 157,928 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.77%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 845,649 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.34%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 115,199 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.20%
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,294,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $162.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VEREIT Inc (VER)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 126,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 83,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 47,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 97,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Vuzix Corporation by 222.26%. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,783,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $670.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 294,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in American Express Co by 68.14%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 417,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $578.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 230,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microvision Inc (MVIS)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Microvision Inc by 307.47%. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $12.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,657,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 140.72%. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $266.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 126,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (50AA)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.Sold Out: (CXO)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $122.61 and $153.9, with an estimated average price of $137.2.Sold Out: Telenav Inc (TNAV)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Telenav Inc. The sale prices were between $4.7 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $4.76.Reduced: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43%. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. still held 288,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 70.54%. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. still held 93,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Avalara Inc by 73.73%. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. still held 16,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 42.67%. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $78.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. still held 134,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 38.96%. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. still held 277,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 60.72%. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. still held 38,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.
