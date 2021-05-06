Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. Buys Vuzix Corporation, Tesla Inc, American Express Co, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Discover Financial Services, Stellantis NV

New Purchases: FCAM, ABNB, VER, GDRX, BIGC, PLUG, CZR, ASAN, LI, ONEM, FOCS, SFIX, EVBG, AIRC, KRNT, DQ, PENN, LANC, TEAM, LU, AIV, BNL, COTY, VNET, CSR,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Vuzix Corporation, Tesla Inc, American Express Co, Microvision Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Discover Financial Services, Stellantis NV, Avalara Inc, Otis Worldwide Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. owns 1025 stocks with a total value of $15.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,693,815 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.61% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,778,120 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 157,928 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.77% Facebook Inc (FB) - 845,649 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.34% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 115,199 shares, 1.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.20%

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,294,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $162.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 50,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in VEREIT Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.05 and $40.29, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $46.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 126,982 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.03 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 83,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.74 and $90, with an estimated average price of $66.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 47,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $73.18, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 97,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Vuzix Corporation by 222.26%. The purchase prices were between $8.48 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $16.24. The stock is now traded at around $20.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,783,343 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $670.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 294,937 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in American Express Co by 68.14%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 417,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 23.37%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $578.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 230,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Microvision Inc by 307.47%. The purchase prices were between $5.21 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $12.66. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,657,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. added to a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc by 140.72%. The purchase prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91. The stock is now traded at around $266.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 126,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $28.57 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $30.74.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Regal Beloit Corp. The sale prices were between $122.61 and $153.9, with an estimated average price of $137.2.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. sold out a holding in Telenav Inc. The sale prices were between $4.7 and $4.79, with an estimated average price of $4.76.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43%. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. still held 288,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 70.54%. The sale prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $116.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. still held 93,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Avalara Inc by 73.73%. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. still held 16,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 42.67%. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35. The stock is now traded at around $78.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. still held 134,897 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 38.96%. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. still held 277,882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. reduced to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 60.72%. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.6. The stock is now traded at around $71.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co., Ltd. still held 38,962 shares as of 2021-03-31.