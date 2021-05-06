Logo
Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fiverr International, Kornit Digital

Author's Avatar
insider
May 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tel-aviv, L3, based Investment company Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fiverr International, Kornit Digital, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owns 95 stocks with a total value of $743 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/analyst+ims+investment+management+services+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 505,785 shares, 26.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.38%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 343,393 shares, 14.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.35%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 115,718 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
  4. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 464,011 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.98%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 99,972 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 255.56%
New Purchase: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 369,204 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $80.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 119,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.99 and $173.06, with an estimated average price of $166.77. The stock is now traded at around $175.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.7 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,750 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.12 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $62.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.91 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $101.99. The stock is now traded at around $113.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.38%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $415.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 505,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 255.56%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $382.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 99,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 90.98%. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $92.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 464,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 134.29%. The purchase prices were between $48.91 and $54.52, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $52.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 67,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 111.28%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $222.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 85,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 374.94%. The purchase prices were between $51.68 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 128,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $81.77 and $119.41, with an estimated average price of $98.88.

Sold Out: NICE Ltd (NICE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in NICE Ltd. The sale prices were between $216.32 and $279.38, with an estimated average price of $250.78.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider